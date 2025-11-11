Ashika Ranganath: I love it when the audience says they miss me

After her last Kannada outing, O2, Ashika Ranganath has been noticeably absent from Kannada screens. Her absence, however, has a reason. She has been busy broadening her presence in Tamil and Telugu cinema through projects like Vishwambhara starring Chiranjeevi and Sardar 2 with Karthi, as well as another film with Ravi Teja, adding new chapters to her filmography. Now, the actor returns to Kannada cinema with Gatha Vaibhava, a project she calls “a challenging and fulfilling experience that redefined her as a performer.”
Directed by Suni, Gatha Vaibhava sees Ashika sharing the screen with Dushyanth. “I actually love when people say they’ve been missing me,” Ashika begins, adding, “If someone says they miss watching me on screen, that means my work has connected with them. As actors, we go wherever good scripts take us. Gatha Vaibhava is one such story, something fresh, layered, and emotionally rich. Personally, I’m content with how my career is shaping up. I want to bring unique characters and stories through my work. That’s how O2 happened, and now Gatha Vaibhava. This script has set the standard for what I want to do next.”
Ashika describes Gatha Vaibhava, which is set to hit the screens on November 14, as “grand in name, but deeply emotional at heart.” The film is structured around four stories, each exploring a different shade of love and life. One of them delves into the theme of reincarnation, a concept that deeply fascinated her. “Every now and then, I’d find myself thinking about punarjanma (reincarnation). Does it really happen? How do past lives connect to the present?” ponders Ashika, who is glad that Gatha Vaibhava gave her a chance to explore these questions. "Cinema is such a beautiful medium where you can talk about fantasy and yet make it believable. That was the biggest challenge, and Suni has managed to balance it with heart.”
The actor’s enthusiasm shines as she talks about her role. “I’m not just playing different emotions, I’m practically playing different roles within the same film. It allowed me to showcase versatility, and that’s every actor’s dream,” she says. For Gatha Vaibhava, Ashika admits she’s done the most homework of her career. “Each story demanded a different version of me. We went through workshops, rehearsals, and endless prep sessions. My look was given a lot of attention: the tan, the hairstyle, the styling. Varshini, our stylist, looked into every detail.”
Among her various avatars, one that particularly stands out is her portrayal of a Deva Kanya (celestial being). “It was like fulfilling a childhood wish,” she laughs. “In school, I never got to act in dramas or mythological plays. So this role gave me a new connection, not just to the dialect, but to an entirely new world. I learned so much on set and even during dubbing. Every character demanded focus and preparation.”
Ashika credits Suni for creating a cinematic world that goes beyond the typical hero-heroine format. “People don’t watch Suni’s films just for commercial elements. His stories are driven by emotions, philosophy, and human connection. That’s what makes his storytelling unique.”
Having worked across Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu industries, Ashika feels her experiences outside Kannada have broadened her creative lens. “Working in Kannada films made me more aware of the craft,” she reflects. “I didn’t come from a theatre or stage background, so everything I’ve learned has been through experience. I’ve always wanted to work with strong technicians, good directors, and varied co-stars. Each collaboration teaches you something.”
She credits several Kannada filmmakers for shaping her artistic approach. “Directors like Suni, Shashank, Yogaraj Bhat, and Mahesh Babu have all influenced my choices. Over the years, I’ve learned how to understand my character better, how to make it stand out, and how to ensure it reaches the audience in the right way. That journey has made me the actor I am today.”
As Gatha Vaibhava nears release, Ashika’s excitement feels genuine, with a mix of pride and curiosity. “Every film changes something in you. This one did too. It’s made me braver, calmer, and more connected to the stories I tell. And if audiences still say they missed me, I think I must be doing something right.”