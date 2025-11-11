'Love OTP will serve as a double treat'

Filmmaker-actor Aniissh is ready to serve a double treat this week with his latest directorial, Love OTP, a romantic comedy releasing simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu. The bilingual entertainer promises a mix of humour, chaos, and heart, set against the backdrop of modern-day love.



The film features two leading ladies — Swaroopinii and Jahnvika Kalakeri — whose characters bring different shades of love to the screen. Joining them are Natya Ranga, Swathi, Rajiv Kanakala, Pramodini, Tulasi, and Chethan Gandharva, who has also sung a song for the film.



“Love OTP is a fun take on how today’s relationships often come with expectations, pressure, and small misunderstandings that test trust,” say Swaroopinii and Jahnvika, as we catch up with them ahead of the film’s release.



It’s like living two lives in one film: Swaroopinii



For Swaroopinii, Love OTP marks a fresh chapter after acclaimed performances in Drishya 2 and Bheemasena Nalamaharaja. “I play two versions of my character, one impulsive and cheerful, the other calm and composed. It’s like playing two people who share the same heart but express it differently,” she says.