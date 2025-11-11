'Love OTP will serve as a double treat'

Filmmaker-actor Aniissh is ready to serve a double treat this week with his latest directorial, Love OTP, a romantic comedy releasing simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu. The bilingual entertainer promises a mix of humour, chaos, and heart, set against the backdrop of modern-day love.
The film features two leading ladies — Swaroopinii and Jahnvika Kalakeri — whose characters bring different shades of love to the screen. Joining them are Natya Ranga, Swathi, Rajiv Kanakala, Pramodini, Tulasi, and Chethan Gandharva, who has also sung a song for the film.
“Love OTP is a fun take on how today’s relationships often come with expectations, pressure, and small misunderstandings that test trust,” say Swaroopinii and Jahnvika, as we catch up with them ahead of the film’s release.
It’s like living two lives in one film: Swaroopinii
For Swaroopinii, Love OTP marks a fresh chapter after acclaimed performances in Drishya 2 and Bheemasena Nalamaharaja. “I play two versions of my character, one impulsive and cheerful, the other calm and composed. It’s like playing two people who share the same heart but express it differently,” she says.
The actor had been away from the limelight after a shoulder injury paused her Tamil project, but she’s back stronger. “Love OTP came at the right time. Aniissh had seen my work in Drishya and Bheemasena, and that’s how the collaboration happened.”
She feels Love OTP also reflects how the industry is evolving. “Kannada cinema has mostly focused on male-driven stories, but things are shifting. It’s important for female actors to find spaces that challenge and excite them. For me, stepping into Telugu felt refreshing, a new audience and a new rhythm.”
When asked about the film’s theme, Swaroopinii explains, “Relationships, whether personal or professional, always have that ‘Over Torture Pressure’. There’s pressure to prove, to please, to balance. Aniissh has tackled this with humour and honesty. More than as a co-actor, I’ve come to admire him as a director. He’s calm, clear-headed, and has executed his thoughts with conviction.”
Every relationship today goes through its share of pressure: Jahnvika Kalakeri
Jahnvika, known for films like Prarambha, Oh My Love, and the Tamil project Accused and the yet-to-be-released Ajagratha, calls Love OTP her most refreshing experience yet. “It’s my first Telugu film and my third Kannada release. I play a physiotherapist opposite Aniissh, who’s a cricketer in the film. It’s a contrast of worlds, practical meets playful, and that’s where the fun begins. You’ll see me in the shade of a next-door girl.”
Despite being the last to join the cast, Jahnvika says the process was smooth. “I had only ten days before the shoot, but Aniissh made it effortless. I’ve watched him perform as an actor, and now, as a director, he’s just as sharp. He knows exactly what he wants and still keeps the vibe on set easy and warm.”
The title Love OTP, short for Over Torture Pressure, captures a very real part of modern romance. “Every relationship today goes through its share of pressure,” Jahnvika admits. “But personally, I didn’t feel any pressure while working on a bilingual project. Acting is my passion, and exploring new languages and industries helps me grow. This film gave me that window to evolve.”