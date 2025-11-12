Meghana Raj Sarja returns to Tamil cinema with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is already one of the biggest talking points in Indian cinema, and the latest update about the film is that Meghana Raj Sarja has reportedly joined the cast. Jailer 2 is the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, directed by Nelson. Meghana, who was last seen in the Tamil film, Nanda Nanditha (2012), is set for a grand comeback in this pan-Indian film that stars some of the industry’s biggest names.



Meghana, known for her recent performance in Tatsama Tadbhava and having earned a state award for Iruvudellava Bittu (2018), is currently awaiting the release of Buddhivantha 2. Her return to Tamil cinema follows earlier appearances in Kaadhal Solla Vandhen (2010), and Uyarthiru 420 (2011), marking her steady re-entry into multiple South Indian film industries.



Meghana, who had a decent run in Malayalam cinema, is returning to the industry with Ottakomban, starring Suresh Gopi in the lead. The film, which is now under production, is helmed by Mathews Thomas. But all eyes are on Jailer 2, which has the potential to give a boost to her return to cinema. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the action-comedy sequel features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa reprising their roles from the first film. It is also confirmed that Shiva Rajkumar, who was part of the original, returns for the sequel. Other names being attached to the sequel include Mohanlal, who played a starring role in the first part, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, and Santhanam.