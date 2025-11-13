Roopesh Shetty: I want to show that Tulu films can resonate worldwide

Roopesh Shetty’s journey illustrates perseverance, reinvention, and relentless ambition. Sharing a challenging time early in his career, Roopesh says, “As an actor in Tulu cinema, I initially faced eight consecutive flops. I even thought about moving abroad, but my passion for acting and storytelling brought me back to filmmaking. It was tough, but I learned that waiting for the perfect script wasn’t enough. I always wanted to be an actor, but I realised that if I wanted my stories to be told the way I envisioned, I had to direct them myself.”



This determination led to Girgit, Roopesh’s directorial debut, which became a blockbuster. It secured his place not only in Tulu cinema but outside, too. Now, with Jai set to release on November 14, Roopesh aims higher. “Tulu cinema was my beginning, but my vision has always been global. With Jai set for a release in Tulu and Kannada, we have been able to premiere this film across India and internationally, in Muscat, Dubai, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and even Saudi Arabia. I wanted to show that Tulu or Kannada films can resonate worldwide, and we achieved that,” says a proud Roopesh.



The film’s story, set in the fictional village of Simhabettu, mixes social commentary with entertainment. “Politics starts at the ground level, in villages, affecting every community. While it’s not about any particular party, it reflects societal truths and the struggles of those who support leaders, only to be let down. That’s the essence of Jai.”