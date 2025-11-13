I trained for eight years to become an actor: Dushyanth

Dushyanth is determined to be more than just the son of politician SR Srinivas, popularly known as Gubbi Srinivas. With his debut film Gatha Vaibhava releasing this week, he stakes a claim as an actor who aims to earn his place on merit.
“People might think I am here only to make a name and then follow my father’s footsteps. But I have worked for 8 years to become an actor, and I've done street plays, stage dramas, workshops, gymnastics, practiced martial arts, and undergone weight loss. That journey itself shows that I am here to stay,” he asserts.
His debut comes under the direction of Suni, known for his unconventional storytelling. When asked why he chose Suni for his launch, Dushyanth explains, “During my time at the theatre troupe, my guru told me a launch with Suni would make the industry notice me. I aspired to work with him. When I got the chance, I realised our thinking aligned. Suni does not follow the regular formula. He presents characters, stories, and actors in a unique way. He is ready to push boundaries for cinema, and I am too. I travelled for two years before the film and spent three years during production, so this journey has been true preparation," says Dushyanth.
Another highlight of the film is his on-screen chemistry with Ashika, especially as their story spans lifetimes. “Three things helped. My theatre training gave me discipline and performance understanding. My association with Suni helped me grasp the nuances of the story and my character. Third, working with Ashika. Initially, I was hesitant in our first scene, but over time we developed a nice rapport. Despite having worked with stars like Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna, she was an active participant in the workshops, rehearsals, and scene discussions. Her experience and professionalism helped me grow, and eventually we bonded well. She became like family," says a content Dushyanth.
The film explores reincarnation, a theme Dushyanth personally connects with. “Our mythology and Hindu puranas speak of reincarnation. I relate to it, which made inhabiting the character more natural," says the actor, who's glad that his training came in handy for a film that demanded his versatility.
Delving deeper into what it took to become the hero of a Suni film, Dushyanth says, “Gatha Vaibhava blends mythology, period drama, and contemporary storytelling. Preparation was rigorous. We rehearsed extensively before schedules, worked with top technicians, and even created miniature versions of sequences. Locations and art design were carefully studied. Every element had homework, which made the experience precise and disciplined.”
Nevertheless, a film of this scale and working with a celebrated director like Suni could have been daunting. “Suni’s style may seem simple on the surface, but his writing and thought process are extraordinary. He experiments with leads, narrative, and character, defying regular formulas. That naturally raises expectations, and we embrace it fully,” he says.
Signing off by sharing his experience of the first lap of his journey to be an actor, Dushyanth says, “This film is not about shortcuts or lineage. It is about preparation, craft, and commitment. Working with Suni is a rare opportunity to learn and perform. I want the audience to feel that when they watch Gatha Vaibhava.”