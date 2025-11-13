I trained for eight years to become an actor: Dushyanth

His debut comes under the direction of Suni, known for his unconventional storytelling. When asked why he chose Suni for his launch, Dushyanth explains, “During my time at the theatre troupe, my guru told me a launch with Suni would make the industry notice me. I aspired to work with him. When I got the chance, I realised our thinking aligned. Suni does not follow the regular formula. He presents characters, stories, and actors in a unique way. He is ready to push boundaries for cinema, and I am too. I travelled for two years before the film and spent three years during production, so this journey has been true preparation," says Dushyanth.