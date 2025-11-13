No love, no pressure; only purpose: Aniissh

Actor-turned-director Aniissh is back with his second directorial after Ramanujam. Titled Love OTP, Aniissh assures that this step was not driven by pressure or love but by purpose. “When you want something, you must take it up yourself. Nobody will come to make your dream happen. I have to do it, and I am happy doing it,” says Anissh, adding, “Even if it means losing 36 hours of sleep over the last few days, I am fine. I am excited to show what I am capable of.”
Produced by Vijay M Reddy under Bhavaprita Productions and presented by Pushpa Munireddy, Love OTP also marks the comeback of actor Pramodini and stars Swaroopini, Jahnvi Kalakeri, Swathi, Telugu actor Rajiv Kanakala, and Krishna Bhatt in key roles. With music by Anand Rajavikram and cinematography by Harsha Vardhan K, the film is slated for a November 14 release.
For Anissh, direction is not a departure from acting but an extension of his creative space. “When you understand the technical aspects of filmmaking and also bring in your experience of acting in 13 films, you begin to see the bigger picture. Nothing comes on a platter. We have to serve it ourselves. When people watch Love OTP, I want them to take something away from my work, something that shows my growth and clarity.”
Interestingly, Love OTP has been shot as two separate films in Kannada and Telugu. When asked if this decision was influenced by the larger Telugu market, Aniissh explains, “Back in 2010, I had already tried working in multiple languages when the market was not ready for it. I had one leg in two boats and it did not work then. But now I am more confident and stronger. I did not want to make one film and dub it into another language. I wanted to create two distinct versions. As a debutant in Telugu, I am trying to understand how that audience receives such films.”
Cricket forms not only the backdrop of the story but also mirrors Aniissh’s mindset as a filmmaker. “I have worn many hats as an actor, producer, and director. This time, I am the captain of the ship. I think I have done some good batting,” he chuckles.
Love OTP, which expands to Over Torture Pressure, is far from a regular love story. The idea took shape while Aniissh was acting in Aaram Arvind Swamy. “I was simultaneously working on the script of a romcom and wanted to make a love story that felt different. The phrase Over Torture Pressure came from a discussion with an ACP friend who was talking about his son. That one line stayed with me and slowly turned into a story. The film is not just about the pressure from relationships. Sometimes the pressure comes from within the family too.”
The film, he says, is born from personal experiences. “It has turned out exactly the way I visualised it, a thousand percent. A director should be able to imagine his film completely, from the sound to the cut. If he cannot, he should not direct. Love OTP ends in a very satisfying and emotional way.”
For Anissh, the road has been built through self-effort and resilience. “There is no support system around me. I have built everything on my own. But I do not take it negatively. Maybe the universe wanted it this way. I am okay carrying the bricks and building the house myself.”
Despite the challenges, he feels grateful for the encouragement that has come from within the industry. “People like Shivarajkumar, Ravichandran, and Srimurali have shown their support for Love OTP, and that truly means a lot. The positive talk around the film has already begun, and that gives me hope.”
When asked if he plans to continue juggling acting and direction, Anissh smiles. “If a good subject comes from another director, I will sit back and act. That is normal. I enjoy both.”
So, is Love OTP really about pressure? “Yes, it stands for Over Torture Pressure, but not for the audience. It is a fun entertainer. Every laugh will be heard in the auditorium. I can bet ten times on that,” he says.
As he looks ahead to the release, Aniissh seems calm and certain about his journey. “When I was a producer, nobody questioned me. When I turned director, doubts came up. But I will let my work speak. I know my path and I walk with clarity,” he concludes.