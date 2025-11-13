Udaala is my love letter to Uttara Karnataka: Amol Patil

With its spirited dialect, earthy humour, and heartfelt storytelling, Udaala, starring Pruthvi Shamanur and Hrithika Srinivas, is set to release in theatres this week. The film marks the directorial debut of Amol Patil, who spent years learning under Yogaraj Bhat. For him, this is not just a first film but a heartfelt tribute to his homeland, Uttara Karnataka.