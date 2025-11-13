Srujan Lokesh’s directorial debut, GST, gets a release date

Srujan Lokesh, popular TV star and actor, steps behind the camera for the first time with GST (Ghost in Trouble), a family-friendly comedy-thriller set to hit theatres on November 28. The film has received a U/A certificate, and the recently released trailer has already generated excitement, offering a mix of laughs, suspense, and edge-of-the-seat entertainment for audiences of all ages.



Produced by Sandesh Nagaraj under Sandesh Productions, Srujan not only directs the film but also plays the lead role. A special highlight is the inclusion of his family in action sequences, with his mother, Girija Lokesh, and son, Sukruth, performing on-screen stunts. The film’s tagline reads 'Ghost in Trouble', hinting at its playful yet thrilling story, keeping viewers intrigued.