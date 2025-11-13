Srujan Lokesh’s directorial debut, GST, gets a release date

Srujan Lokesh, popular TV star and actor, steps behind the camera for the first time with GST (Ghost in Trouble), a family-friendly comedy-thriller set to hit theatres on November 28. The film has received a U/A certificate, and the recently released trailer has already generated excitement, offering a mix of laughs, suspense, and edge-of-the-seat entertainment for audiences of all ages.
Produced by Sandesh Nagaraj under Sandesh Productions, Srujan not only directs the film but also plays the lead role. A special highlight is the inclusion of his family in action sequences, with his mother, Girija Lokesh, and son, Sukruth, performing on-screen stunts. The film’s tagline reads 'Ghost in Trouble', hinting at its playful yet thrilling story, keeping viewers intrigued.
The film stars Rajani Bharadwaj as the other lead, and the ensemble is made up of names like Pramod Shetty, Shobaraj, Sharath Lohitashwa, Nivedita, Aravind Rao, Tabala Nani, Ravishankar Gowda, and Vinod Gobbargal. While the music and background score are composed by Chandan Shetty, the cinematography is handled by Gundlupete Suresh, and dialogues are penned by Rajshekhar. With all chips in place for a strong debut for Srujan Lokesh as a filmmaker, all eyes are on November 28 for the result.