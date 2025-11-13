Priyanka Upendra transforms into a caregiver in September 21

There’s a rare kind of courage in empathetically witnessing another person’s erosion. Debutant director Karen Kshiti Suvarna aims to turn that courage into cinema with her film, September 21. The film is billed as an emotional drama centred around caregivers, whose labour is quiet, complex, and often invisible.



Priyanka Upendra plays the role of Kamala, a caregiver, in the film, and the makers unveiled her look on the actor’s birthday. Priyanka appears in a completely deglam role, portraying a woman who leaves her own life behind to tend to a 65-year-old man with Alzheimer’s, played by Pravin Singh Sisodia. Dialling down the melodrama, September 21 instead showcases the dignity in endurance. Kamala, pragmatic and fiercely human, steps in when the patient’s own family retreats. “This isn’t about the patient alone,” Karen says, adding, “It’s the caregivers who carry the real burden. The patient may not know; the caregiver never stops knowing.”