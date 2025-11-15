Sudeep’s Mark wraps up shooting, sets its mark for Christmas 2025

After months of intensive filming, Mark has officially wrapped its shoot, with the final scene completed on Bengaluru’s Kanakapura Road. The film now moves into post-production and is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on December 25, adding a strong contender to the Christmas lineup including Arjun Janya's directorial debut 45, produced by Ramesh Reddy starring Shivarajkumar, Upendra and Raj B Shetty.
Bringing back the successful combination of Kichcha Sudeep and director Vijay Karthikeya after Max, Mark promises a high-voltage narrative driven by style, emotion, and action. Sudeep steps into the role of Ajay Markande, a disciplined and fearless cop caught in the midst of a gripping mission. The ensemble cast includes Naveen Chandra, Deepshika, Guru Somasundaram, Roshini Prakash, Dragon Manju, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, and Mahantesh Hiremath, along with Yogi Babu, Abhishek Joseph George, Archana Kottige, Prathap Narayan, and Sathya SK in key roles. Nishvika Naidu appears in a special role.
Taking to social media, Sudeep shared a heartfelt note about the journey that began on July 7. “Our team set out with one intention: to accomplish what at the start seemed impossible. What made it possible was not the effort of a few, but the hard work of every single person. Every member woke up each day with one purpose, worked together with one focus, and overcame every hurdle until the goal was reached.”
The film wrapped after 110 days of shooting—an impressive timeline for a project of this scale. With major CG, dubbing, and background score work already in progress, Mark is on track for completion well ahead of its release.
Produced under the banners of Satyajyothi Films and Kichcha Creations, Mark features cinematography by Shekhar Chandra, while B. Ajaneesh Loknath scores the music. The recently released teaser has drawn praise for its sleek visuals and Sudeep’s commanding presence.
With its blend of thrilling action, emotion, and a formidable cast, Mark looks set to close the year with impact. As the team says, “As promised, this Christmas,” Mark arrives to make its presence felt across theatres.