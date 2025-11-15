Dhruva Sarja, Rachita Ram reunite after 8 years

While audiences await the official release date of KD, Dhruva Sarja seems to be fast-tracking his next venture. Known for his mass appeal and action-packed performances, the Action Prince has reportedly joined hands with director Rajguru B of Kerebete fame for a content-driven commercial entertainer. According to sources, the story is rooted in a rural backdrop, combining drama, and action, with producer Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms backing the project.
While there has been a lot of speculation about the film's heroine, we have learned that Rachita Ram is set to reunite with Dhruva Sarja for the Rajguru directorial. This project will mark their reunion eight years after the blockbuster, Bharjari (2017). Their earlier collaboration, directed by Chethan Kumar, had sparked immense fan frenzy, and the question on everyone’s mind is whether the duo can recreate the same chemistry. The film, while not yet officially announced, is reportedly in the final stages of pre-production, with a grand launch planned soon.
Meanwhile, Dhruva is also preparing for another project with director Suri. Rachita Ram, too, has a busy schedule, with multiple films, including Land Lord alongside Vijay Kumar, Cult with Zaid Khan, and Ayogya 2 with Ninasam Satish, in different stages of production.
Both actors are focused on choosing unique characters, and Rajguru has reportedly tailored the script to their strengths. Dhruva, in previous interactions, has emphasised working on a fast track, aiming to deliver at least two films a year. True to this approach, he is keen to start shooting for this project even as he waits for KD. While the technical team and rest of the cast remain under wraps, industry insiders suggest the project could go on floors this year, with the team planning a timely completion.