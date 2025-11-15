Dhruva Sarja, Rachita Ram reunite after 8 years

Meanwhile, Dhruva is also preparing for another project with director Suri. Rachita Ram, too, has a busy schedule, with multiple films, including Land Lord alongside Vijay Kumar, Cult with Zaid Khan, and Ayogya 2 with Ninasam Satish, in different stages of production.



Both actors are focused on choosing unique characters, and Rajguru has reportedly tailored the script to their strengths. Dhruva, in previous interactions, has emphasised working on a fast track, aiming to deliver at least two films a year. True to this approach, he is keen to start shooting for this project even as he waits for KD. While the technical team and rest of the cast remain under wraps, industry insiders suggest the project could go on floors this year, with the team planning a timely completion.