Hari Santhosh: Cinema is not mathematics

He adds, “From the script stage, I had my team, my director, and actors with me. It’s a collective effort. Dhruva MB, our music director, who is making his debut, has brought fresh energy, and the support we received within the team has been encouraging.”

Despite having directed ten films, Santhosh chose to stay out of the director’s chair this time. “I have 45 scripts, including web series. I can’t direct everything. Every story deserves proper writing and the right team. Sometimes, contribution means giving someone else the opportunity to bring it to life.”

Looking ahead, Santosh concludes, “Cinema is about stories, collaboration, and finding the right people. That’s what makes it meaningful.”