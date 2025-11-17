Hari Santhosh: Cinema is not mathematics

Hari Santhosh may not be the director of Congratulations Brother, but he is its backbone. As writer, creative head, dialogue writer, Hari Santhosh, who has backed the film under the Pen N Paper Studios alongside Kallur Cinemas LLP and Screen First Productions, has shaped a film that explores youth, choices, and modern relationships. Directed by debutant Prathap Gandharva, the film releases on November 21.
“Today, getting one girl is challenging. Imagine a youth juggling two,” Santhosh says, hinting at the film’s central conflict. “We had the story first and were searching for the right title, and Congratulations Brother, which is a famous phrase used by politician Zameer Ahmed, fit perfectly. It needed to match the narrative and be memorable. The film is inspired by a true incident.”
The spark came from an Instagram post by two women from a foreign country. “We adapted that statement to our culture. It may not fully connect today, but it will in the future. The film highlights both the pros and cons of such relationships, and is told with humour and honesty.”
Post Moggina Manasu, Santhosh notes, Kannada cinema has rarely explored female friendships. “There’s a proverb that two girls cannot be friends, but this film proves it wrong. It’s a Gen Z story, fun for youngsters, yet relatable for all.”
Rakshith Nag, familiar from TV and theatre, along with Sanjana Doss and newcomer Anusha, play the leads. Santhosh, who directed Alemari and has worked in Hindi cinema, talks about returning to Kannada films: “When I came back, the system felt rigid. Today, known faces, pricing, TV rights, and digital deals dominate; however, cinema is not mathematics. Creativity cannot always be fitted into numbers.”
He adds, “From the script stage, I had my team, my director, and actors with me. It’s a collective effort. Dhruva MB, our music director, who is making his debut, has brought fresh energy, and the support we received within the team has been encouraging.”
Despite having directed ten films, Santhosh chose to stay out of the director’s chair this time. “I have 45 scripts, including web series. I can’t direct everything. Every story deserves proper writing and the right team. Sometimes, contribution means giving someone else the opportunity to bring it to life.”
Looking ahead, Santosh concludes, “Cinema is about stories, collaboration, and finding the right people. That’s what makes it meaningful.”