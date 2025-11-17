Kannada

Sanchii’s Mango Pachcha to light up the screens this Sankranti

A Sharadhaa
The year 2026 will see a notable debut, as Sanchii, the nephew of Kichcha Sudeep, prepares for his silver-screen introduction with Mango Pachcha. The film has been officially slated for a Sankranti release on January 15. The festival release is set to showcase the young debutant's connection to Kannada cinema and his hometown roots.

Sanchii: Mango Pachcha is just the first step

The film’s teaser, along with its retro styling, has already generated interest among viewers. Sanchii is the third-generation entrant from one of the most celebrated film families of Kannada cinema. After grandfather Sanjeev, a noted producer and distibutor, and Sudeep, who is a leading star across India, Sanchii is set to take his first steps as an actor in Sandalwood.

Interestingly, in recent years, Sankranti has largely been dominated by big-budget films from other languages, leaving limited space for local cinema. Mango Pachcha aims to bring Kannada cinema back into the spotlight, marking a festival release for the industry. The film has also attracted attention for selling its audio rights to Saregama music label for ₹1.2 crore, a notable achievement for a debutant, with hopes that it may set new benchmarks at the box office.

Directed by Vivek, Mango Pachcha, backed by Supriyanvi Studios and KRG Studios, is a crime thriller set in Mysuru, spanning events from 2001 to 2011. Largely shot in the city, it captures Mysuru’s authentic flavour while presenting a tense, engaging narrative. Kajal Kundar plays the female lead and the film also features a vibrant ensemble including Mayur Patel, Bhavana, Hamsa, Harini Srikant, Jai Gopinath, and Prashanth Hiremath. Cinematography is by Shekar Chandra, with music composed by Charan Raj. The film features high-octane action sequences choreographed by Ravivarma and Satish, and a melodious dance number choreographed by E Harsha.

