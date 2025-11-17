Sanchii’s Mango Pachcha to light up the screens this Sankranti

The year 2026 will see a notable debut, as Sanchii, the nephew of Kichcha Sudeep, prepares for his silver-screen introduction with Mango Pachcha. The film has been officially slated for a Sankranti release on January 15. The festival release is set to showcase the young debutant's connection to Kannada cinema and his hometown roots.
The film’s teaser, along with its retro styling, has already generated interest among viewers. Sanchii is the third-generation entrant from one of the most celebrated film families of Kannada cinema. After grandfather Sanjeev, a noted producer and distibutor, and Sudeep, who is a leading star across India, Sanchii is set to take his first steps as an actor in Sandalwood.
Interestingly, in recent years, Sankranti has largely been dominated by big-budget films from other languages, leaving limited space for local cinema. Mango Pachcha aims to bring Kannada cinema back into the spotlight, marking a festival release for the industry. The film has also attracted attention for selling its audio rights to Saregama music label for ₹1.2 crore, a notable achievement for a debutant, with hopes that it may set new benchmarks at the box office.
Directed by Vivek, Mango Pachcha, backed by Supriyanvi Studios and KRG Studios, is a crime thriller set in Mysuru, spanning events from 2001 to 2011. Largely shot in the city, it captures Mysuru’s authentic flavour while presenting a tense, engaging narrative. Kajal Kundar plays the female lead and the film also features a vibrant ensemble including Mayur Patel, Bhavana, Hamsa, Harini Srikant, Jai Gopinath, and Prashanth Hiremath. Cinematography is by Shekar Chandra, with music composed by Charan Raj. The film features high-octane action sequences choreographed by Ravivarma and Satish, and a melodious dance number choreographed by E Harsha.