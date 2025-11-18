Likhith Shetty: Full Meals will fill hearts

Likhith Shetty has always wanted to produce a film that mirrors both his love for storytelling and his attention to detail. Known for winning hearts with Sankashta Kara Ganapathi and Family Pack, Likhith wears the dual hat of producer and lead actor in Full Meals, a romantic comedy directed by N Vinayak. The film also stars Khushi Ravi and Tejaswini Sharma. Full Meals is set to release on November 21, and the team hopes to serve a flavourful cinematic experience for audiences.
Every element of the film carries Likhith’s personal touch, from script writing to casting. The title itself reflects his restauranteur roots, and gives us a glimpse into the story, which is a mix of comedy, romance, and a bunch of other emotions.
Vinayak explains, “The story grew organically from the perspective of a photographer. It is a romantic comedy drama. Every frame, every scene, has something familiar, something truthful.”
Elaborating on the reason behind the title , Likhith says, “Full Meals is mostly Andhra-style cuisine that fills us up, and in the same way, our film is spicy, comforting, and satisfying."
On the question of the “thumbnail rule” and whether he capitalised on the success of Sankashta Kara Ganapathi, Likhith is honest. “I did encash on Sankashta, but after that I realised I didn’t have the right script. I wanted every film to feel different from the last. With Flipping, my acting was tied to production. Now, I have the bandwidth, but my priority is quality. I asked Vinayak to not rush the timeline, and spend time on the script, before starting the shoot. It’s not arrogance, it’s about respect for the craft.”
Vinayak, whom Likhith calls the ‘chef’ of the film, sees the lead trio as the main course and the supporting cast as the seasoning. “The story is trilingual in flavour but rooted in relatable experiences. We observed and shaped the narrative around what a wedding photographer might actually encounter. Every second, someone is trying to capture moments, and that idea forms the backbone of our story,” he explains.
Likhith plays Lucky, a wedding photographer caught in some chaotic circumstances. “The character is classy, silent, and subtle, but he’s stuck in a situation where he can’t overreact or underreact," says Likhith, who also got a chance to revisit a personal passion for Full Meals. “I've attended photography classes, and the film brought back old memories. My photography is in me, it’s instinctive.”
Tejaswini Sharma, who plays a makeup artist with unspoken emotions, describes her role as the silent observer. “The love around my character is quiet yet powerful. The Full Meals concept is very interesting, and I loved exploring it.” Khushi Ravi, meanwhile, embraces her role as Pooja, noting that it is completely different from her part in Dia and it gave her a chance to showcase subtlety in her performance.
Vinayak reveals that the film’s origin has an interesting backstory. “When I narrated the story, I first approached music director Gurukiran. If he liked it, I knew I had my go-ahead. He did, and that’s when Likhith decided to produce the film himself.” Gurukiran, who has composed the melodious soundtrack, praises Likhith’s commitment. “I consider him la brother. He has produced and acted in this film with total dedication. It has everything viewers look for.”
The cast includes Vijay Chendoor, Rajesh Nataranga, Sujay Shastry, Ravishankar Gowda, and Kote Prabhakar, among others. Cinematography is by Manohar Joshi and editing by Deepu S Kumar.
"With romance, comedy, and human moments served in equal measure, Full Meals will be a good feast that fills the heart as much as it satisfies the senses," signs off Likhith.