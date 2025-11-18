Likhith Shetty: Full Meals will fill hearts

On the question of the “thumbnail rule” and whether he capitalised on the success of Sankashta Kara Ganapathi, Likhith is honest. “I did encash on Sankashta, but after that I realised I didn’t have the right script. I wanted every film to feel different from the last. With Flipping, my acting was tied to production. Now, I have the bandwidth, but my priority is quality. I asked Vinayak to not rush the timeline, and spend time on the script, before starting the shoot. It’s not arrogance, it’s about respect for the craft.”