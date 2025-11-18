Raghu Shivamogga: Some issues demand a film because silence is no longer enough

Raghu Shivamogga carries the quiet confidence of someone who has lived many lives inside cinema. He has acted in more than 35 films, directed Churi Katte and a segment in Pentagon, and trained a long list of young actors who still look at him as their teacher. However, he is breaking new ground with his upcoming film, The Task, which has him handling direction and acting at the same time. For him, that combination brought a new challenge and a new satisfaction.