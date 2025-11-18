Vijay Kumar: Discipline and focus are non-negotiable

For Vijay, the film revealed a pattern of filmmaking he had not encountered before. “Narayan sir doesn’t just direct; he builds a rhythm on set that everyone instinctively follows. I’ve worked with K Manju before, so being part of this film felt familiar, yet refreshing. Shreyas and Brinda brought such authenticity to their roles that it lifted my performance too. My character has layers I discovered only during the shoot. In today’s distracted world, this film subtly underlines awareness, responsibility, and the importance of presence. It’s rewarding to be part of a project that communicates a message without ever feeling preachy,” explains Vijay.