Vijay Kumar: Discipline and focus are non-negotiable

Already busy directing City Lights in Kannada and having recently wrapped the Tamil project Mookuthi Amman 2, Vijay is ready with his next film, Marutha. Produced under the Eesha Productions banner by K Manju and Ramesh Yadav, the film also stars Shreyas Manju and Brinda Acharya. Marutha is set to release across Karnataka on November 21.
For Vijay, the film revealed a pattern of filmmaking he had not encountered before. “Narayan sir doesn’t just direct; he builds a rhythm on set that everyone instinctively follows. I’ve worked with K Manju before, so being part of this film felt familiar, yet refreshing. Shreyas and Brinda brought such authenticity to their roles that it lifted my performance too. My character has layers I discovered only during the shoot. In today’s distracted world, this film subtly underlines awareness, responsibility, and the importance of presence. It’s rewarding to be part of a project that communicates a message without ever feeling preachy,” explains Vijay.
Shreyas Manju echoes the sentiment, calling the experience both challenging and enriching. “S Narayan sir guided every scene with precision. Performing alongside seasoned actors felt like a masterclass every day. With my father and Ramesh Yadav sir supporting the production, I had the freedom to explore my role. That trust pushed me to give my best on set,” says Shreyas.
Speaking of the demands her role placed on her presence and sincerity to the craft, Brinda says, “This role was very grounding. S Narayan sir’s guidance, combined with the confidence from the producers, allowed me to deliver an authentic performance."