Krishna Ajai Rao: Actors don't have signature styles

For an actor who has charmed audiences for nearly two decades and worked in over 35 films, Krishna Ajai Rao still enjoys surprising the people who think they have him figured out. The last time we saw him in Yuddhakaanda, he wore a sharp black coat and moved with a quiet, simmering intensity. Before that, he spent years holding roses as the soft-spoken lover boy whose gentleness shaped a generation of romantic cinema.
Now, in Raadheya, directed by debutant Vedaguru, which sees its release on November 21, he steps into a darker world. He appears with blood stains, guns in hand, and an unsettling calm. Yet he says with a laugh, “I will hold roses along with guns. That duality is what makes this film magical.”
Ask Ajai how he balances these extremes, and his answer is striking. “Raadheya is that platform where I can show my full potential. People will now see me in a very different zone. It will be a feast. I love grabbing the audience’s attention, almost hypnotising them on screen.”
On people's expectations of him showcasing his usual softness and charm, Ajai offers a perspective that defines his approach. “Actors do not have signature styles. Stars have signature styles. A star who is also an actor gets carried away by his roles. With Raadheya, I am bringing out a grey shade of an actor. Do not expect the same thing from me. I want to perform all sorts of roles, and this is one among them.”
He credits debutant director Vedaguru for trusting him to anchor a character few imagined for him. “There are many actors who can do such roles, but writers and directors need to come up with that belief. The production house must support their vision. I am blessed that this role fell into my lap.”
Another reason for Ajai to sign this film was the title, and he shares that Raadheya is another name of Karna. "Somewhere in the journey, you will begin to wonder what his real name is.”
Sonal Monteiro plays a crime reporter in Raadheya, and she shares that her profession is just one shade of her character in the film. “There is a love track too, and it blends beautifully with all the thrill and action. This is my first film with Ajai Rao, and the fresh pairing will appeal to the audience," says Sonal, asserting that the grey shades in Ajai's role don't mean the romantic energy is absent. “Yes, Ajai will be seen in a different avatar, but the essence of the lover boy is still there. That connects with my character, too. The film is written with so much heart that I feel people will accept it soulfully.”
On the other hand, Dhanya Balakrishna plays a writer in Raadheya, and it is to her that Ajai Rao's titular character confesses his darkest truths. “When I heard the role, I was very excited. I did not want to miss it. Every film I do, I want it to make a mark,” she says, adding with a smile, “I have to not just impress the audience, but also my father, who always insists that I do more Kannada films. I love doing them, but honestly, I did not get many. I hope this one will finally convince him, and open the doors to do more Kannada films." One of the primary reasons that made her accept Raadheya was the depth of the writing. “This character has preconceived notions about the serial killer. But as the narrative progresses, I realise there is a reason why Raadheya wants to tell me this story. Whether she changes her perception about him or not is another track altogether. There are many dots that the audience would love to connect,” says Dhanya.
When asked if he ever imagined himself playing a role with such grey shades, Ajai lets out a hearty laugh. “I have prepared for some characters, like doing workshops for Krishna Leela. But this was an easy flow for me.”
Sharing a slice of nostalgia from his college days, Ajai says, “In college, hitting someone used to be a matter of pride. When I was in the 10th standard, degree boys would gang up with me. But when I entered films and did movies like Excuse Me, I softened. I went to Prem’s office with my collar high and a moustache, and he changed me. I became a good person and a lover boy.”
Recollecting his working experience alongside Sonal and Dhanya with a lot of warmth, Ajai points out, “The way they received their characters, their spontaneity, and the way they express through their eyes helped me play my role better.”
Accepting the praise with humility, and returning it with grace, Dhanya says, “Ajai's passion is unbelievable. He had a leg injury and needed surgery, but he postponed it because he had to shoot a fight sequence. He performed it with a broken ligament. His enthusiasm motivated everyone. He treats every film like his first, and being on set with him feels fulfilling. He never takes anything for granted. His sincerity makes everyone around him put in more effort.”In Raadheya, Ajai Rao may be stepping into a grey character, but the team around him sees his intense clarity of being an actor unafraid of reinvention, a co-star who supports those around him, and a performer who asks the audience for just one thing... "Come and see the actor... not the image."