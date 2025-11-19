Krishna Ajai Rao: Actors don't have signature styles

On the other hand, Dhanya Balakrishna plays a writer in Raadheya, and it is to her that Ajai Rao's titular character confesses his darkest truths. “When I heard the role, I was very excited. I did not want to miss it. Every film I do, I want it to make a mark,” she says, adding with a smile, “I have to not just impress the audience, but also my father, who always insists that I do more Kannada films. I love doing them, but honestly, I did not get many. I hope this one will finally convince him, and open the doors to do more Kannada films." One of the primary reasons that made her accept Raadheya was the depth of the writing. “This character has preconceived notions about the serial killer. But as the narrative progresses, I realise there is a reason why Raadheya wants to tell me this story. Whether she changes her perception about him or not is another track altogether. There are many dots that the audience would love to connect,” says Dhanya.