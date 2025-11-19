Nayi Idae Yecharikae locks release date

The familiar sign, Nayi Idae Yecharikae (Beware of Dogs), now takes on a new meaning as it is the title of an upcoming Kannada film that blends thriller, horror, and emotion. Produced and headlined by Dr Leela Mohan PVR, a medical professional-turned-actor, the film explores the loyalty of a dog that transcends life and death, offering audiences a story that is suspenseful, emotional, and meaningful.