Nayi Idae Yecharikae locks release date

The familiar sign, Nayi Idae Yecharikae (Beware of Dogs), now takes on a new meaning as it is the title of an upcoming Kannada film that blends thriller, horror, and emotion. Produced and headlined by Dr Leela Mohan PVR, a medical professional-turned-actor, the film explores the loyalty of a dog that transcends life and death, offering audiences a story that is suspenseful, emotional, and meaningful.
Dr Leela Mohan plays a doctor named Leela. The film explores the psychological and emotional aftermath of a dog bite while highlighting the deep bond between humans and animals. Nayi Idae Yecharikae is the sophomore directorial of Kali Gowda, and brings together an ensemble cast including Pramod Shetty, Mangalore Dinesh, Prabhik Mogaveer, Bala Rajwadi, Divya, Manasa, Chandana, Comedy Jaggappa, Anirudh Mahesh, Nagendra Arus, Yuva, Sreeni, Sunil, and the director himself.
The film is produced by Lavanya Gadey under the banner of Laughing Peacock Productions. The story, screenplay, dialogues, and choreography are handled by Kali Gowda. While AJ Kumar is the cinematographer, King Prem takes care of the editing.
With all preparations complete, Nayi Idae Yecharikae is set for a grand release across Karnataka on November 28.