Deekshith Shetty: I don't want to be predictable

There is a certain restlessness in Deekshith Shetty these days. The kind that comes from being applauded everywhere except where it was first expected. The actor has become a familiar face across languages with films like his debut Dia, Dasara in Telugu, and the latest success of The Girl Friend, in which he stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Deekshith sits down for the conversation with a mix of quiet reflection and sharp clarity that has shaped his career so far. His next film, Bank of Bhagyalakshmi (BOB), backed by Rangitaranga producer HK Prakash and directed by debutant Abhishek Manjunath, revolves around a local money heist orchestrated by an unlikely crew of dreamers. Billed as a mix of chaos and comedy, BOB is set to hit the theatres on November 28. The film also stars Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Sadhu Kokila, Sruthi Hariharan, and features cinematography by Abhishek Kasargod, and music by Judah Sandy.