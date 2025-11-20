The Girlfriend star Deekshith Shetty: Rashmika Mandanna lives and breathes cinema

Deekshith Shetty, who charmed audiences with his soft-spoken role in Dia, and in films like Blink and KTM, took on a very different challenge with his latest, The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran. “In Dia, I was the dream guy. In The Girlfriend, you could say that I have become a nightmare,” he quips, adding, “Rohit is the boyfriend everyone needs, and Vikram is the boy that no one needs. That contrast, from one extreme to another, is exactly the space I wanted to explore as an actor. It was a conscious decision to take up this role.”
Through The Girlfriend, Deekshith also gained a deep appreciation for the craft and commitment of his co-stars. Highlighting the inspiring work ethic of Rashmika Mandanna, Deekshith says, “Having worked with Rashmika, I can clearly say that if someone like her doesn’t become a star, who else can? She is extremely hardworking. Even after achieving so much success, she never relaxes. The hectic hours, the dedication, it really shows how passionate she is about her work. Many people use the word ‘passionate’, but when I see her, I see someone who truly lives and breathes cinema."
Explaining his approach to playing the role of Vikram in The Girlfriend, Deekshith says, "As an actor, I always thought I should entertain the audience. But making such films is also the responsibility of an actor. I always wanted to challenge myself, and such characters give me that opportunity to deliver beyond people's expectations."
Clarifying the reason behind The Girlfriend not having a release in Kannada, Deekshith points out, “That was the producer’s call. The film was released in Telugu and Hindi. Even Rashmika discussed the possibility, but the production team decided on sticking to these two languages.”