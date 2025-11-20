The Girlfriend star Deekshith Shetty: Rashmika Mandanna lives and breathes cinema

Deekshith Shetty, who charmed audiences with his soft-spoken role in Dia, and in films like Blink and KTM, took on a very different challenge with his latest, The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran. “In Dia, I was the dream guy. In The Girlfriend, you could say that I have become a nightmare,” he quips, adding, “Rohit is the boyfriend everyone needs, and Vikram is the boy that no one needs. That contrast, from one extreme to another, is exactly the space I wanted to explore as an actor. It was a conscious decision to take up this role.”