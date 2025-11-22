Release date of The Devil advanced due to Darshan fans' demand

Darshan-starrer The Devil has moved its release ahead by a day. Initially planned for a release on December 12, the film will now hit theatres on December 11. The confirmation comes from production house Shri Jaimatha Combines, and this decision is said to have been made purely with fans in mind. "We felt we should honour the request of Darshan’s fans,” she said, adding, “The discussion happened during the launch of the third song, Alohomora, and a final decision was taken after."
The song launch itself turned into a lively event, with Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi stepping in to promote the film in the absence of Darshan, and she was joined by Dinakar Thoogudeepa, the film’s cast and crew, and the track was released amidst the fans.
Thashwini also confirmed that the film will be distributed under their home banner, and Shri Jaimatha Combines will handle distribution. "Suprith and BK Gangadhar are helping us set up theatres across Karnataka,” she said. With the film in its final stages of post-production, she added that theatre owners across the state have been eager to screen The Devil.
“There has been a strong demand from multiple centres to accommodate the film," she noted. The makers had released two singles, 'Idre Nemadiyaag Irbek' and 'Onde Ondu Sala', both of which received warm responses. The latest track, 'Alohomora', sung by Aniruddha Sastry, has been hitting the charts and shows Darshan in a darker, more intense shade, with striking black-and-grey visuals bringing the film’s grim, stylish mood.
The audio rights of The Devil are secured by Saregama, which is also backing the project. The film stars Rachana Rai as the female lead, with Mahesh Manjrekar playing the antagonist. The ensemble cast includes Achyuth Kumar, Shobaraj, Tulasi Shivamani, Roger Narayan, Sharmiela Mandre, Gilli, and Srinivas Prabhu.
Music is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, marking his first collaboration with Darshan, while Sudhakar S Raj handles cinematography.