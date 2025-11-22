Release date of The Devil advanced due to Darshan fans' demand

Darshan-starrer The Devil has moved its release ahead by a day. Initially planned for a release on December 12, the film will now hit theatres on December 11. The confirmation comes from production house Shri Jaimatha Combines, and this decision is said to have been made purely with fans in mind. "We felt we should honour the request of Darshan’s fans,” she said, adding, “The discussion happened during the launch of the third song, Alohomora, and a final decision was taken after."