Sandip Soparrkar performs and choreographs the Guliga track from Koragajja

According to the filmmaker, folklore says: “Guliga was born as the 24th son of Nelu Sanke. His hunger was so terrifying that even after drinking the blood of a thousand hens and a thousand horses, it did not stop. It finally calmed only when he drank, once, from the little finger of Lord Srimannarayana. Because of this legend, Guliga’s worship across Tulu Nadu remains intense, and many people even close their eyes during his fierce dance ritual.”