Sandip Soparrkar performs and choreographs the Guliga track from Koragajja

Hollywood-Bollywood choreographer Sandip Soparrkar steals the show with his powerful presence in the energetic track of ‘Gulliga... Gulliga...’ from the upcoming film Koragajja. The powerful number that sings the praise of the fierce coastal deity Guliga, whose lore was popularised beyond Tulu Nadu, thanks to Kantara films. The song got released after Zee Music secured Koragajja’s music rights. Lyricist and director Sudheer Attavara, known for Marali Mareyagi, has written this rap-style track. The music is composed by Gopi Sundar, with vocals by Bollywood singer Javed Ali and Sudheer Attavar. Gopi Sundar has also lent his voice in a few sections.
According to the filmmaker, folklore says: “Guliga was born as the 24th son of Nelu Sanke. His hunger was so terrifying that even after drinking the blood of a thousand hens and a thousand horses, it did not stop. It finally calmed only when he drank, once, from the little finger of Lord Srimannarayana. Because of this legend, Guliga’s worship across Tulu Nadu remains intense, and many people even close their eyes during his fierce dance ritual.”
The film features a major sequence where Guliga joins Panjurli to meet Koragajja. This song and Soparrkar’s performance are one of the film’s biggest highlights. Soparrkar not only performs the fierce Guliga dance himself but also choreographed the sequence. His performance was a blend of intensity, physical power, and controlled chaos that defines Guliga’s spirit. Actor Sardar Satya appears as Panjurli.
The sequence was shot at Someshwara Beach in Mangaluru using two 100-foot cranes and five cameras. Despite many challenges faced during the shooting of the song, producer Thrivikram Sapalya did not give up and shot with police protection.
The film produced by Success Films and Thrivikrama Cinemas, now in post-production, is eyeing a January 2026 release.