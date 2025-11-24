Nimika Ratnakar: Flirt begins with a spark and ends with a twist

Flirt marks Chandan Kumar’s directorial debut, where he also stars as one of the leads. Nimika says the role offered two distinct aspects that immediately drew her in. “Chandan was clear about what he wanted. There were scenes where he asked me to tone everything down. I was confused during the first narrations, and it took three or four rounds to understand the rhythm. When I watched the film later, it looked very clean.”

She believes the story’s strength lies in the interactions between Chandan, Girish Shivanna, and her. “The second half especially pushed me. All our arcs become stronger as the story develops.”

When asked what Flirt means to her, she explains, “It begins with eye contact and a small spark. That is the surface. When you go deeper, the layers change.”