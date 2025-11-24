Poornachandra Tejaswi: Sathish held the project together

For Poornachandra Tejaswi, the music of The Rise of Ashoka began long before the first note was composed. “This is a film set in the 70s and 80s, and those decades have their own rhythm. The film needed music that had the scent of the soil, breathed like the people, and echoed their celebrations,” he says. The first song, ‘Mahadeva’, releasing on November 25, captures the pulse of village festivals with dollu, nagari, a chorus of voices, and subtle Western sounds. Leading the track is Kailash Kher, supported by more than fifteen theatre singers from Mysuru.The composer remarks that the multilingual approach towards the song was intentional. “We wanted the song to feel native everywhere. Sathish wrote the Kannada version, Srinivas Kalle the Telugu, and Vairamuthu Bharathi the Tamil. Each version should feel authentic to its culture,” he says. For Sathish, who also headlines the film, writing lyrics is a fresh step. “He embellished the song with simple words that carry a deep thought,” the composer adds.