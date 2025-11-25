Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy: Teacher's Pet will be rooted in Indian experiences

Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy, who impressed audiences with her Kannada debut, Aachar & Co., and is currently busy with her second film, 13 Days, is gearing up for her next. Titled Teacher’s Pet, an English-language coming-of-age comedy set in an all-girls Catholic boarding school in India, the project is being showcased at the WAVES Film Bazaar. Teacher's Pet, which has drawn industry attention, has Vikramaditya Motwane as the executive producer, backing the film under his Andolan Films.
“It is amazing to have a filmmaker of Vikramaditya’s credibility backing such a young team,” Sindhu says, adding, “It is the kind of support that makes audiences sit up and take notice. With his experience, he is guiding us to make the right choices for the film.”
The makers are determined to tell an Indian boarding school story with honesty. “We wanted something that is not a Western import, but rooted in Indian experiences,” Sindhu explains. “I did my plus two in an all-girls institution, and it was transformative. The focus was not on marks but on discovering what I am good at. There is a unique sense of sisterhood in such spaces.”
The story, written by Suchi Dwivedi and inspired by her own experiences, is produced alongside Aishwarya Sonar under Lambe Log and Small Town Gurl Productions. The project was brought to life with the support of Tulsea Media. It follows a determined student whose carefully charted path to the top unravels when a figure from the past reappears, stirring rivalries, rekindling bonds, and revealing the hidden chaos of growing up.
Sindhu’s fascination with boarding schools began long before she ever attended one. “I grew up reading books like Malory Towers and other classic boarding school stories. I loved imagining horse riding, sneaking out at night, and all the adventures that seemed possible. I always wanted to go to a boarding school, but never had the opportunity. My parents were not keen, so through this film, I get to explore that world. It is about chosen family, the friendships that become everlasting, and the bonds that define you in those formative years.”
The film also explores leadership and democracy within the school. “These girls are learning to lead, to vote, and to understand responsibility. It is a small universe, but it teaches lessons that go beyond grades and mark sheets.”
The project has already won accolades, including the IFFLA Pitch Competition 2024 and recognition at Mubi’s Cannes W Scripted programme. “The film is currently in the casting process, and we plan to begin shooting mid next year,” Sindhu adds.