Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy: Teacher's Pet will be rooted in Indian experiences

Sindhu’s fascination with boarding schools began long before she ever attended one. “I grew up reading books like Malory Towers and other classic boarding school stories. I loved imagining horse riding, sneaking out at night, and all the adventures that seemed possible. I always wanted to go to a boarding school, but never had the opportunity. My parents were not keen, so through this film, I get to explore that world. It is about chosen family, the friendships that become everlasting, and the bonds that define you in those formative years.”