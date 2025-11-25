Srujan Lokesh: Cinema has kept our family alive for decades

Srujan aims to make laughter the heart of the film. “Laughter is universal, and that is my motive, whether through my shows, my characters, or my directorial debut.” The film’s title, inspired by Upendra’s approach to attention-grabbing names, stands for Ghost in Trouble. “We have all seen ghosts troubling humans. But what happens when ghosts themselves are in trouble. That is the crux. It is a story that is logical, funny, and enjoyable for all ages. My mother and my son even play ghosts. It is about fun, not fear. Children and adults alike will laugh, because even friendly ghosts can find themselves in tricky situations,” says Srujan, who also reveals that he is using Rotto technology in his film.