Srujan Lokesh: Cinema has kept our family alive for decades

Srujan Lokesh is not just an individual, but also about the legacy he carries, the generations he represents, and the industry that has nurtured his family for over a century. “I could have been the face of many films,” he says, speaking about the early years of his career. “However, I never felt restricted. The cinema industry has never kept me aloof, nor has it ditched me. Our family has survived for the last hundred years, and it is Kannada cinema that has kept us alive, and for that, I am eternally grateful.”
Four generations of actors, he says, have walked the corridors of this industry, from his grandfather Mysore Venkatappa Subbaiah Naidu to his parents Lokesh and Girija Lokesh to himself and now his son Sukruth, who will play a prominent role in GST. The acting legacy extends to his sister Pooja and his wife Greeshma, who have also been part of this journey. “What makes me proud is the love the Kannada industry has shown us. It is this environment that has allowed us to thrive, and it is this support that has kept our family connected with cinema across generations.”
Srujan’s upcoming venture, GST, produced by Sandesh Productions and Lokesh Productions and slated for a November 28 release, marks a milestone. It isn't just his 25th film, but also marks his directorial debut. Popular as an actor and widely known for his work on the small screen through Majaa Talkies, Srujan has been no stranger to hard work. “I have always worked. Contribution comes naturally. It is about the work itself. Just like doctors or engineers, this is our profession. I never thought of my career as a race. It has always been about what I bring to the table.”
So, why the leap into direction now? “Every step is a learning process. Even after spearheading a reality show like Majaa Talkies, directing a film is a different challenge. This time, I wanted to conceive the story myself. I may be the face of the film, but the hero is the content. It is crucial that the story connects, and the actors and technicians have their moment. With GST, I am testing the waters and exploring the director in me.”
Srujan aims to make laughter the heart of the film. “Laughter is universal, and that is my motive, whether through my shows, my characters, or my directorial debut.” The film’s title, inspired by Upendra’s approach to attention-grabbing names, stands for Ghost in Trouble. “We have all seen ghosts troubling humans. But what happens when ghosts themselves are in trouble. That is the crux. It is a story that is logical, funny, and enjoyable for all ages. My mother and my son even play ghosts. It is about fun, not fear. Children and adults alike will laugh, because even friendly ghosts can find themselves in tricky situations,” says Srujan, who also reveals that he is using Rotto technology in his film.
The cast brings together a mix of familiar and fresh faces such as Vinod Gobbagaragala, Tabla Nani, Niveditha Gowda, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Sharath Lohitashwa, Shobhraj, Vinaya Prasad, Ashok, and Rajini Bharadwaj, and with his family involved, Srujan feels a deep sense of pride. “Bringing my son into this was not planned,” he admits. “Initially, I thought a girl child could bring the emotional arc I wanted. But watching my son’s videos, I thought, why not? Introducing him on screen, alongside my mother and me directing them, felt incredibly special. It is a record in Kannada cinema, as my grandfather introduced my father into films, my father introduced me, and now I am introducing my son. It is a family milestone.”
The conversation naturally drifts to legacy and choice. “I have never forced my children to follow my path, just as my father never forced me. But if my son wants to be like me, what is wrong with that. Ultimately, it should be their wish, not mine.”
On the future, Srujan is already thinking ahead. “I love what I do, and GST will make its mark. I will wear the directorial hat moving forward, and GST 2.0 is already in my mind as the next venture. But for now, it is about giving the audience laughter, joy, and a glimpse into a family’s enduring love for Kannada cinema,” says Srujan, who concludes that all Kannada films releasing alongside GST this week should win at the box office and find a place in the hearts of the audience.