Sushmitha Bhatt: The key reason to sign Karavalli was to work with Raj B Shetty
The team behind Karavali, starring Prajwal Devaraj and featuring Raj B Shetty in a prominent role as Mahaveera, has brought on board Sushmitha Bhatt for an important character. This marks her third project in Kannada cinema.
Sushmitha, who is steadily marking her presence on the big screen, plays a Mangaluru-based girl in the film, and the makers released the first glimpse of her character.
For Sushmitha, the key reason to sign the film was the opportunity to work with Raj B Shetty. “I felt there was a lot I could learn. Even though my shoot days were not many, the experience was meaningful,” she says, adding that Raj brings strong focus and steady energy to the set, making the work environment engaging and comfortable.
Karavali also features Sampada, Mitra, Ramesh Indira, and Sridhar in key roles, hinting at a story driven by performances and character.
The film is directed by Gurudatha Gaaniga and produced under Gaaniga Films in association with VK Film Association. Set against a rural backdrop, Karavali revolves around the conflict between humans and animals, and is a subject rooted in real incidents from coastal and interior regions.
Sachin Basrur is composing the music for the film, and Abhimanyu Sadanandan is handling the cinematography.