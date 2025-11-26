Abhishek Manjunath: Bank of Bhagyalakshmi was a challenging subject for a first-time director

Abhishek Manjunath, known for his expertise in visual effects, always harboured a keen interest in direction. “I learnt VFX to understand the craft better and explore direction,” he says. His journey began under the guidance of director Suni, assisting him in multiple films, including Operation Alamelamma. “I did the VFX for all of Suni’s films till Alamelamma. Then, I started a VFX studio along with Sachin, the director of Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana, which gave rise to Pinnaca Quality Studio.”