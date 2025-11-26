Chandan Kumar: When I didn't get good scripts, I decided to write and direct one

It is then he wrote a story with a reverse screenplay, based on a subject for today’s generation, which was built on hook points, loops and an engaging track. "This became Flirt,” he says, adding, “Darling Krishna inspired me. Love Mocktail was directed and produced by him, and it was a hit. His approach influenced me, and I took this seriously with Flirt.”

Explaining how he honed his craft, Chandan says, “I watched a lot of Hollywood filmmaking patterns, especially screenplay structure. I studied plot points in detail before writing.” Interestingly, the film has a playful connotation to it despite the seriousness in the narrative, and it wouldn't have been easy to do this tightrope walk. “Does seriousness come before flirting or after? I built it through interconnected scenes. Even the trailer doesn’t reveal who the flirt is. That surprise awaits the ones who come to watch it in theatres.”