Bicchugatthiya Bantana Ballirena steps into the world of Chomana Dudi

Fifty years after Dr Shivaram Karanth’s Jnanpith-winning novel Chomana Dudi, which was also made it into the 1975 film of the same name by BV Karanth, carved its place as a national and state award-winning landmark, its echoes return in a new form. Bicchugatthiya Bantana Ballirena, a film that draws its breath from the same soil, is now set to release on November 28. Director and producer Anil Dorasamudra shoulders the project under the Dorasamudra Pictures banner, with his brother Naveen Simbhavi joining hands as co-producer. For them, this is not a remake, nor an imitation, but “a continuation of the emotional landscape that Chomana Dudi created.”