Time to get back to school with Pathashaala

This week, Paathashaala, a film that captures the charm, discipline, and warmth of school life in the 80s and 90s, is gearing up to hit the screens. Director Heddur Manjunath Shetty, who previously made his mark with Gap Alli Ondu Cinema and Omini, says he wanted to tell a story that explores the bond between teachers and students, blending nostalgia with youthful energy. Produced by Manjunath HR under the banner of MS Square Movies, the film is a collaborative effort driven by passion.