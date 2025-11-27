Kaveesh Shetty: Cinema is all about finding good stories to tell

Kannada cinema today belongs to storytellers who dare to dream, and Kaveesh Shetty is one of them. Yet another aspirant from the coastal belt, Kaveesh states, “It is not about which part of the state we come from; it is about how we find good stories. I have always been drawn to cinema. Since childhood, I wanted to be part of stories that touch people. It was a dream that quietly followed me until the right chance came.”
The writer and actor’s new film, After Operation London Cafe, produced by Vijay Kumar Shetty Havaral, directed by Sadagara Raghavendra, and starring Megha Shetty alongside him, will release on November 28. It will be released in Kannada, Marathi, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. With music by Pranshu Jha, the cinematography is by RD Nagarjun.
Kaveesh, who made his directorial debut and played the lead in Jilka, now steps into a dual role again, writing the story and playing the lead in this film. “As a writer, I first saw this story as a sequel,” he explains. “After Operation London Cafe shows what happens after the incident, and later we will make a prequel, Operation London Cafe, which will explain what lead to it.”
Director Sadagara Raghavendra adds, “The film is set against Naxalism but does not glorify it. We even have Kannada and Marathi actors who learned each other’s languages. It will be a very authentic film.”
Megha Shetty, who plays Bharjari Bhavya in the film, says, “I add fun and vitality to the story. Sadagara Raghavendra has done a great job for his debut, and I was happy to work with such a dedicated team.”
Based on real incidents in India, the story is rooted in life journeys, conflicts between Naxalites and the army, and intertwined elements of love, action, drama, and suspense. “The title is closely linked to the incident. We have even registered it as a book,” Kaveesh says.
The London connection adds another layer, Kaveesh reveals. “Without giving too much away, an event in London affects some characters and ties back to the main story, adding suspense. The idea for the film emerged during the lockdown. I wanted a love story with suspense and action. It was meant to be a single film, but the story grew bigger. Some parts connect to the prequel. We treated the subject seriously and carefully.”
Sharing his experience working with Sadagara Raghavendra, Kaveesh says, “I was an assistant director on Mungaru Male 2, co-directed by Sadagara, and he taught me a lot. I knew about his directorial aspirations, and I wanted to give him that long-awaited opportunity. He suggested a comedy, but I let him handle my story. Together, we shaped the film,” he signs off.