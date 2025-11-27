Kaveesh Shetty: Cinema is all about finding good stories to tell

Kannada cinema today belongs to storytellers who dare to dream, and Kaveesh Shetty is one of them. Yet another aspirant from the coastal belt, Kaveesh states, “It is not about which part of the state we come from; it is about how we find good stories. I have always been drawn to cinema. Since childhood, I wanted to be part of stories that touch people. It was a dream that quietly followed me until the right chance came.”