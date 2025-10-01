Rukmini Vasanth: We treated Kantara: Chapter 1 as a new film

It was so clear from the audience's response that Kantara was made with immense love and devotion. So when you step into this world as an actor, it becomes important to understand the cultural context and its rootedness, so that you can do the utmost justice to it. First credit goes to Rishab Shetty, who explained it to me with patience. Until then, I was not aware of bhoota kola, daiva, or many of the Dakshina Kannada cultural aspects. This helped me understand the world of Kantara.