Ajai Rao’s Sarala Subba Rao locks official release date

The film stars Krishna Ajai Rao, beloved for his “lover-boy” charm, alongside Misha Narang, making her Kannada debut. Designed as a complete family entertainer, Sarala Subba Rao blends romantic comedy, heartfelt drama, and the simplicity of a bygone era. Lohit Nanjundaiah adds that supporting actors Rangayana Raghu and Chitkala Biradar infuse their signature spark, striking the perfect balance of humour and emotion throughout the film.