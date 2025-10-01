Ajai Rao’s Sarala Subba Rao locks official release date

Team Sarala Subba Rao is all set to take Kannada audiences on a heartwarming romantic journey. Produced by Lohit Nanjundaiah under Rion Creations, the film will hit theatres on October 24, offering a refreshing story of love, laughter, and relationships against the nostalgic backdrop of 1970s Mysore.
The film stars Krishna Ajai Rao, beloved for his “lover-boy” charm, alongside Misha Narang, making her Kannada debut. Designed as a complete family entertainer, Sarala Subba Rao blends romantic comedy, heartfelt drama, and the simplicity of a bygone era. Lohit Nanjundaiah adds that supporting actors Rangayana Raghu and Chitkala Biradar infuse their signature spark, striking the perfect balance of humour and emotion throughout the film.
Directed by Manju Swaraj, celebrated for his heartfelt storytelling, this project follows his journey after Shravani Subramanya. The director’s vision brings alive a world where love, values, and relationships flourish in simplicity. Complementing this narrative is Ajaneesh B Loknath’s soulful music, featuring four memorable tracks that enhance the film’s nostalgic charm.
The ensemble cast also includes Veena Sunder, Rishika Naik, Shree Ram, Vijay Chendur, and others. Every technician, from debutant cinematographer Pradeep to debutant art director Amar, has come together to meticulously recreate 1970s Mysore, transporting audiences straight into the era.