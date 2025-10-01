Sanchii: Mango Pachcha is just the first step

Kiccha Sudeep’s nephew, Sanchii Sanjeev, is making his acting debut with Mango Pachcha. The teaser of the film was released by Sudeep himself. “Working on Mango Pachcha has been a big learning experience. It was my first film, so naturally, I was nervous at first. However, the team’s planning and the production house’s support made everything so smooth,” shares Sanchii.
Set in the vibrant streets of Mysuru, Mango Pachcha is described as a cocktail of crime, thrills, and mass entertainment. The teaser hints at Sanchii’s retro charm as he makes his entry at the city’s flower market, smoking a cigarette, and showcasing the trappings of a fresh new star. “I got to explore a side of Mysuru that not everyone sees. As a traveller, it was an enriching experience,” he adds.
Speaking about the teaser’s release, Sanchii says, “The experience was beyond anything I imagined. After years of anticipation, it’s now out there! I am ecstatic, but it also reminds me that this is just the first step. The support from the industry has been overwhelming, and I’m thankful to Dhananjaya and Karthik Gowda for pushing this script my way.”
He also acknowledges the creative guidance behind the film. “Deepu mama (Sudeep) has been a part of this from day one. His input on the story brought an entirely new perspective to the film.”
Directed by Vivek, the film spans major events in Mysuru between 2001 and 2011, offering a nostalgic yet gripping narrative. Backed by KRG and Supriyanvi Productions, the film features music by Charan Raj, cinematography by Shekhar Chandra, and visuals by Vishwas Art Work. Kajal Kundar stars alongside Sanchii in the film, which also has Mayur Patel, Vijay Raghavendra’s nephew Jay, Bigg Boss-fame Hamsa, and Kannada action queen Malashree in pivotal roles.