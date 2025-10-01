Sanchii: Mango Pachcha is just the first step

Kiccha Sudeep’s nephew, Sanchii Sanjeev, is making his acting debut with Mango Pachcha. The teaser of the film was released by Sudeep himself. “Working on Mango Pachcha has been a big learning experience. It was my first film, so naturally, I was nervous at first. However, the team’s planning and the production house’s support made everything so smooth,” shares Sanchii.



Set in the vibrant streets of Mysuru, Mango Pachcha is described as a cocktail of crime, thrills, and mass entertainment. The teaser hints at Sanchii’s retro charm as he makes his entry at the city’s flower market, smoking a cigarette, and showcasing the trappings of a fresh new star. “I got to explore a side of Mysuru that not everyone sees. As a traveller, it was an enriching experience,” he adds.



Speaking about the teaser’s release, Sanchii says, “The experience was beyond anything I imagined. After years of anticipation, it’s now out there! I am ecstatic, but it also reminds me that this is just the first step. The support from the industry has been overwhelming, and I’m thankful to Dhananjaya and Karthik Gowda for pushing this script my way.”



