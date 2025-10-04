‘Doddahatti Boregowda’ wins top honour in Karnataka State Film Awards

BENGALURU: ‘Doddahatti Boregowda’, directed by Raghu KM, won ‘Best Film’ at the Karnataka State Film Awards for 2021. The awards, which were announced on Friday — celebrating the best of Kannada cinema — also saw ‘777 Charlie’ being adjudged the Second Best Film, while ‘Bisilu Kudure’ was chosen as Third Best Film. ‘Bharatada Prajegalada Naavu’ (We, the Citizens of India) won ‘Best Film with a Social Concern’, while ‘Yuvarathnaa’ was named ‘Best Popular Entertaining Film’, and ‘Cake’ won ‘Best Children’s Film’.
In the performance categories, Rakshit Shetty won ‘Best Actor’ for ‘777 Charlie’, and Archana Jois was awarded ‘Best Actress’ for ‘Mute’. The best Supporting Actor awards - male and female - went to Pramod (Ratnan Prapancha) and Umashree (Ratnan Prapancha), respectively.
Among debut directors, ‘Badava Rascal’ by Shankar Guru was recognised as ‘Best First Film’. ‘Nada Peda Asha’ (Kodava language) bagged ‘Best Regional Language Film of Karnataka’.
On the writing front, Manjunath Muniyappa received ‘Best Story’ (9 Sullu Kathegalu), Raghu KM won ‘Best Screenplay’ (Doddahatti Boregowda), and Baraguru Ramachandrappa got ‘Best Dialogues’ (Thaayi Kasthur Gandhi).
In the technical section, Bhuvanesh Prabhu won ‘Best Cinematography’ (Amme Samsara – Konkani), Imtiyaz Sultan bagged ‘Best Music Director’ (Bisilu Kudure), and Prateek Shetty was awarded ‘Best Editing’ (777 Charlie). Child artistes Master Atish Shetty (Cake) and Baby Bhairavi (Bhairavi) were also honoured.
‘Rakshit went out of comfort zone for 777 Charlie’
Other winners included Ravi Santehaklu (Best Art Direction – Bhajarangi 2), Nagarjuna Sharma (Best Lyricist – “Madilinalli Kadalinashtu Harigaliddaru…” from 777 Charlie), Aneesh Keshava Rao (Best Male Playback Singer – Sri Jagannatha Dasaru), and Sahana M Bharadwaj (Best Female Playback Singer – Dandi).
The jury special awards went to ‘Bhairavi’, Yogi G Raj (Costume Design - Bhajarangi 2), and Shivakumar (Make-up for Thaayi Kasthur Gandhi). The Best Production Manager award was given to Shivakumar S (Shivarjuna) for ‘Pogaru’.
Kiranraj K, director of 777 Charlie, said, “777 Charlie winning four State Awards — Best Actor, Best Editing, Best Lyricist and Best Film — feels very special. I am especially happy that the hardwork of Rakshit, our editor, and our lyricist have been recognised. Honestly, I had expected Rakshit to win Best Actor at the National level too. He trained for almost a year with the dog and gave nearly 70 takes patiently to match Charlie’s comfort. He even went through discomfort, like applying fish oil on his face or holding biscuits, just to get Charlie’s attention. He stepped out of his comfort zone completely for this role, and that is why this recognition means so much to us.”
Actress Archana Jois said, “My role in the film ‘Mute’ explores the relationship between a human and a dog. I play a divorced woman, and the story shows how her life changes when a dog comes into it, how she grows emotionally, and begins to heal... Receiving this State Award for the first time feels very special.”