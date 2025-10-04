‘Doddahatti Boregowda’ wins top honour in Karnataka State Film Awards

BENGALURU: ‘Doddahatti Boregowda’, directed by Raghu KM, won ‘Best Film’ at the Karnataka State Film Awards for 2021. The awards, which were announced on Friday — celebrating the best of Kannada cinema — also saw ‘777 Charlie’ being adjudged the Second Best Film, while ‘Bisilu Kudure’ was chosen as Third Best Film. ‘Bharatada Prajegalada Naavu’ (We, the Citizens of India) won ‘Best Film with a Social Concern’, while ‘Yuvarathnaa’ was named ‘Best Popular Entertaining Film’, and ‘Cake’ won ‘Best Children’s Film’.

In the performance categories, Rakshit Shetty won ‘Best Actor’ for ‘777 Charlie’, and Archana Jois was awarded ‘Best Actress’ for ‘Mute’. The best Supporting Actor awards - male and female - went to Pramod (Ratnan Prapancha) and Umashree (Ratnan Prapancha), respectively.

Among debut directors, ‘Badava Rascal’ by Shankar Guru was recognised as ‘Best First Film’. ‘Nada Peda Asha’ (Kodava language) bagged ‘Best Regional Language Film of Karnataka’.

On the writing front, Manjunath Muniyappa received ‘Best Story’ (9 Sullu Kathegalu), Raghu KM won ‘Best Screenplay’ (Doddahatti Boregowda), and Baraguru Ramachandrappa got ‘Best Dialogues’ (Thaayi Kasthur Gandhi).

In the technical section, Bhuvanesh Prabhu won ‘Best Cinematography’ (Amme Samsara – Konkani), Imtiyaz Sultan bagged ‘Best Music Director’ (Bisilu Kudure), and Prateek Shetty was awarded ‘Best Editing’ (777 Charlie). Child artistes Master Atish Shetty (Cake) and Baby Bhairavi (Bhairavi) were also honoured.