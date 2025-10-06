Abby V: Kannada is close to my heart



Abby V’s musical journey includes the album Aarambh, a collaboration with Grammy winner Ricky Kej, and the song 'Neelorpam' for Indian 2. After moving to India in 2019, he released a 13-minute performance video featuring 73 classical ragas, which has garnered millions of views on YouTube, catching composer Ajaneesh Loknath’s attention as well. On why he was chosen to sing 'Brahmakalasha', he explains, “The song has deep classical and folk elements. I was approached via Instagram, which shows the power of social media. I wasn’t known for a major hit or reality show, but my work with ragas drew their attention. Ajaneesh anna explained that the setting was a thousand years ago, and they wanted someone fluent in ragas. I’ve studied Hindustani, Carnatic, and Western music, so it was a perfect fit. Kannada audiences are open to new artists, and I feel truly blessed.”