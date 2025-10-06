Abby V: Kannada is close to my heart

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, produced by Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films, is currently enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office. Among the film’s standout highlights is the song, 'Brahmakalasha', which has emerged as a visual and musical spectacle. Composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, choreographed by Bhushan, the song brings together lead actors Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, and Jayaram, with stunning cinematography by Arvind Kashyap. Seamlessly blending classical and folk elements and rendered in multiple languages, the sequence also marks the Kannada film debut of Canadian-origin Indian singer Abby V. Born Abhishek Venkat in Canada, Abby V began formal music training at a young age under his father, Venkat, a classical musician.
Growing up in Toronto, he mastered both Carnatic and Hindustani classical music and gained a massive social media following through viral collaborations and performances. “From Canada to Kannada, this language is closest to my heart,” shares Abby V. “The Kannada community, friends, and even the food, I love it all. I’m thrilled to sing for a film as big as Kantara: Chapter 1.”
Abby V’s musical journey includes the album Aarambh, a collaboration with Grammy winner Ricky Kej, and the song 'Neelorpam' for Indian 2. After moving to India in 2019, he released a 13-minute performance video featuring 73 classical ragas, which has garnered millions of views on YouTube, catching composer Ajaneesh Loknath’s attention as well. On why he was chosen to sing 'Brahmakalasha', he explains, “The song has deep classical and folk elements. I was approached via Instagram, which shows the power of social media. I wasn’t known for a major hit or reality show, but my work with ragas drew their attention. Ajaneesh anna explained that the setting was a thousand years ago, and they wanted someone fluent in ragas. I’ve studied Hindustani, Carnatic, and Western music, so it was a perfect fit. Kannada audiences are open to new artists, and I feel truly blessed.”
Interestingly, Abby V has been connected to the song for almost two years. “I met Ajaneesh in Chennai, discussed different ragas, and understood the essence of the lyrics in Tulu and Kannada. Rishab explained the meaning patiently. I recorded parts of the song across the world, from San Francisco to Dubai to Los Angeles. It’s truly a global song.” Now based in Mumbai, Abby V is keen on more projects in Karnataka. “The industry and city have shown me so much love. On Instagram, Bengaluru is my top city following, and I hope to collaborate on more films like Kantara: Chapter 1.”