Bollywood’s 'Giant Zanjeer' makes his Kannada debut with 666: Operation Dream Theatre

Standing head and shoulders above the rest, Sukhwinder Singh Grewal, who is 7 ft 2 in and better known to Bollywood fans as WWE superstar and the legendary ‘Giant Zanjeer,’ is making his Kannada film debut in Hemanth M Rao’s 666: Operation Dream Theatre, which is currently in its second schedule.
Sukhwinder, who recently shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan and appeared in Aryan Khan’s Bads of Bollywood, steps into a role designed to intimidate. “We needed someone truly menacing, someone whose very presence could make the screen feel small,” shares Hemanth M Rao, adding, “Sukhwinder was perfect. Off-camera, he’s one of the gentlest souls I’ve met—a huge contrast to his towering on-screen persona. We even had to raise the height of the sets to fit him in!” Set in a vintage era, the film teases a spy-thriller vibe reminiscent of Rajkumar's CID 999 series.
The team is currently filming an intense action sequence with Sukhwinder, promising audiences a cinematic spectacle.On his Kannada debut, Sukhwinder says, “I’ve always admired South Indian cinema, and it’s wonderful to finally be a part of it. Working alongside Dhananjaya and the legendary Shivarajkumar is an absolute honour. I’m excited to see how the Kannada audience responds and hope to be part of more projects here.” Asked about being the tallest on set, he laughs, “I’m usually the tallest wherever I go, so I’ve grown used to the stares!”
Produced by Dr Vaishak J Gowda under Vaishak J Films, the film boasts a strong technical team with Charan Raj on music, Advaitha Gurumurthy handling cinematography, and Vishwas Kashyap as production designer. 666: Operation Dream Theatre has been planned as a pan-South release in Kannada and Telugu.