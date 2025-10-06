Chikkanna: Jodethu is my biggest-budget film so far

Comedian-turned-hero Chikkanna, who made his debut as a lead with Upadhyaksha and completed pre-production work for Laxmiputra, is now venturing into new territory with his upcoming film, Jodethu, a tri-lingual project in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.
Directed by S Mahesh Kumar and produced by Somasekhar (Kattigenahalli), the film officially commenced with a muhurath ceremony. Director R Chandru switched on the camera for the event and extended his best wishes, while Sandalwood’s ‘Adhyaksha’ Sharan launched the title teaser, praising the team’s efforts. Revenue Minister Krishna Bairagowda also graced the event, lifting the spirits of the cast and crew.
The producers also announced plans to cast a leading actor from Tamil cinema in the project, strengthening the film’s pan-South appeal. Speaking at the launch, Sharan said,
"The title teaser shows that this film is grand in all respects. With a brilliant cast and a capable technical crew, Jodethu is set to achieve many firsts."
Interestingly, Jodethu had gained popularity during a political campaign for MP Sumalatha alongside Darshan and Yash. Author Mahesh Dev clarified that while the film’s story touches on themes from five years ago, the story is set in the 1980s within a Mandya village backdrop.
Talking about his shift to hero roles, Chikkanna shared, "I’ve always loved making people laugh, but this film gives me a chance to explore a different side of myself. The humour audiences love will remain, but they will also see a hero who experiences emotions, family bonds, and drama in equal measure. This is my biggest-budget film so far. The story begins and ends in a village, and shooting will commence from November. The title was given to us by Ramamoorthy, and we extend our sincere appreciation to him."
Director Mahesh Kumar added, "Chikkanna's character and look are completely different. The story has a strong core, and as a film rooted in rural realism, I am attempting to infuse the screen with the flavour of my own Mandya upbringing."
Producer Somasekhar highlighted the scale of the project. "This is our third film under the Akash Enterprises banner. Mahesh Dev has written the story meticulously, and we’re ensuring it looks spectacular on screen. There is no budget constraint."
Music director V Harikrishna is composing five new tracks that will blend mass appeal with class, while cinematographer Sudhakar S. Raj, who has worked on numerous star productions, handles the visuals. Three dialogue writers—Masti, Rajshekhar, and Raghu Niduvalli—are collaborating on the screenplay, with Mohan B Kerr serves as chief art director.
Sudhakar S Raj praised Chikkanna’s creative input. "There’s a special flavour in the story. The teaser concept was suggested by Chikkanna, and we executed it flawlessly."
Looking back at the casting process, the producer added, Several actors were considered, but Chikkanna brought sensitivity and authenticity. He fits the role perfectly. Jodethu will be a cocktail of comedy, family emotion, action, and high technical standards—set to become one of Chikkanna’s most unique roles yet."