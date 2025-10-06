Chikkanna: Jodethu is my biggest-budget film so far

Talking about his shift to hero roles, Chikkanna shared, "I’ve always loved making people laugh, but this film gives me a chance to explore a different side of myself. The humour audiences love will remain, but they will also see a hero who experiences emotions, family bonds, and drama in equal measure. This is my biggest-budget film so far. The story begins and ends in a village, and shooting will commence from November. The title was given to us by Ramamoorthy, and we extend our sincere appreciation to him."