Cult gears up for a grand release in January, 2026

After Banaras, actor Zaid Khan is back with his second film, Cult, which also stars Rachita Ram and Malaika Vasupal. Directed by Anil Kumar, the film has now officially announced its release date, and accordingly the makers have confirmed that Cult will hit theatres on January 23, coinciding with the Republic Day week. Currently in its post-production stage, the team is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a grand and visually rich release that connects with audiences across Karnataka.