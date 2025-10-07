Cult gears up for a grand release in January, 2026

After Banaras, actor Zaid Khan is back with his second film, Cult, which also stars Rachita Ram and Malaika Vasupal. Directed by Anil Kumar, the film has now officially announced its release date, and accordingly the makers have confirmed that Cult will hit theatres on January 23, coinciding with the Republic Day week. Currently in its post-production stage, the team is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a grand and visually rich release that connects with audiences across Karnataka.
Music for the film is composed by Arjun Janya, and the makers recently released the first single, 'Ayyyo Shivane', written by director Anil Kumar himself. The song has gone viral, amassing millions of views within days of release. Sung by Dwapara-fame Jaskaran Singh and Prithvi Bhatt, the track is a colourful and vibrant number featuring Zaid Khan and Malaika Vasupal. The choreography, handled by Santosh Shekar, adds visual flair and festive energy to the catchy tune.
Produced under the banner of Loki Cinemas and presented by KVN Productions, Cult is an action-romantic entertainer. According to the team, the film will showcase Zaid Khan in a more mass and rugged avatar, setting it apart from his earlier outing
The technical crew includes JS Wali handling cinematography, KM Prakash in charge of editing, and Ravi Varma designing the high-octane action sequences.