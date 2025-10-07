Dhruva Sarja set for a genre-bending ride with 777 Charlie director Kiranraj

According to our source, 777 Charlie director Kiranraj is in early talks with Dhruva Sarja. Insiders suggest that Dhruva is interested in the script, which is said to be unlike anything he has attempted so far, both in terms of genre and style. The speculation is that Dhruva, currently awaiting the release of Prem's KD, plans to wrap up his existing commitments before getting into this new venture with Kiranraj.