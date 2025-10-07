Dhruva Sarja set for a genre-bending ride with 777 Charlie director Kiranraj

Dhruva Sarja, known for keeping his professional moves under wraps, did not make any announcements on his birthday this year. But behind the scenes, the KD actor, also known as the Action Prince, has been quietly lining up a series of interesting projects.
He has reportedly given a go-ahead to director Rajguru for his next film, produced by Mani Sharma. At the same time, he has also greenlit a project with director Suri, with preparations already underway. The buzz does not stop there. An unexpected collaboration has surfaced, sparked by a birthday wish from the director himself.
According to our source, 777 Charlie director Kiranraj is in early talks with Dhruva Sarja. Insiders suggest that Dhruva is interested in the script, which is said to be unlike anything he has attempted so far, both in terms of genre and style. The speculation is that Dhruva, currently awaiting the release of Prem's KD, plans to wrap up his existing commitments before getting into this new venture with Kiranraj.
Kiranraj, meanwhile, is developing a genre-bending horror-fantasy-thriller that once again features a dog in a pivotal role. Sources also hint that the director has a third project in mind, designed with Dhruva Sarja as the ideal lead. If everything goes according to plan, these projects could all hit the floors in the latter half of 2026.
The combination of Dhruva Sarja and Kiranraj has taken fans by surprise because this collaboration is not just about mass appeal, since the filmmaker is known for his vision and drive to do something emotional and unique.