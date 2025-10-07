Sriimurali's next titled Ugrayudham

We had earlier reported on Sriimurali teaming up with debutant director Puneeth Rudranag, and now the makers have officially confirmed the collaboration. The period drama has been titled Ugrayudham and was kicked off with a grand muhurat. Produced by Jayaram Devasamudra under the Suram Movies banner, the film is set 700 years in the past and aims to combine historical storytelling with high-octane action sequences.
Interestingly, Sriimurali’s popular film Ugramm gave him a distinct mass aura, and this new title, Ugrayudham, carries an even more intriguing vibe.
Adding a personal touch, Sriimurali’s father and veteran producer SA Chinnegowda inaugurated the project, making the launch even more special.
Sharing his excitement at the event, producer Jayaram Devasamudra said,
"Presenting a story of this scale is thrilling. Kannada cinema is steadily making its presence felt beyond borders, and we hope Ugrayudham will leave its mark too."
Adding his thoughts about the start of his new journey, director Puneeth said,
"Ugrayudham represents a fierce battle, echoing the intensity of this 700-year-old tale. Sriimurali and his family have been pillars of support since the start of my career, and having him lead my first film is incredibly motivating. Filming begins in November on a sprawling 135-acre set near Sakaleshpur, where most of the scenes will come alive. I’ve always admired Dr. Rajkumar’s historic films, and they have inspired me to tell this story. We’ve brought together a talented team of artists and technicians to make it happen."
Sriimurali added, "Ugrayudham is shaping up to be a grand spectacle. The team is leaving no stone unturned to bring it to life."