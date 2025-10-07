Sriimurali's next titled Ugrayudham

"Ugrayudham represents a fierce battle, echoing the intensity of this 700-year-old tale. Sriimurali and his family have been pillars of support since the start of my career, and having him lead my first film is incredibly motivating. Filming begins in November on a sprawling 135-acre set near Sakaleshpur, where most of the scenes will come alive. I’ve always admired Dr. Rajkumar’s historic films, and they have inspired me to tell this story. We’ve brought together a talented team of artists and technicians to make it happen."