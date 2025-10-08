Choreographer Bhushan on Kantara: Chapter 1: It wasn’t just dance, it was a ritual

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, produced by Hombale Films, is working wonders at the box office. Among those riding the emotional high is dance choreographer Bhushan, who admits he had been manifesting the film’s success from the day they started shooting.
A familiar face to Telugu audiences from Dhee reality show and known for hits like 'Kannu Hodiyake' / 'Kanne Adhirindhi' in Telugu and 'Hithalaka Karibyada Maava', Bhushan has now taken a giant leap with Kantara: Chapter 1. Having choreographed for more than sixty films, this project marks his first major pan-Indian breakthrough — and it demanded everything he had.
“The 'Brahmakalasha' song had many layers — the rituals, the traditions, and a story within a story. There’s even a Shakuntala bit in it,” Bhushan reveals, adding, “For me, it wasn’t just choreography; it was a dance drama.”
To achieve that authenticity, Bhushan went all in.
“We had archakaru (priest) from Kolluru to help us understand the Kumbha Abhishekam and Brahma Kalasha process. I even studied a five-page PDF that detailed every ritual, costume, and movement. The direction of each step mattered — it had to align with tradition. Sometimes, that meant adjusting the light or re-shooting scenes to keep the essence intact,” he elaborates.
Shot over eight intense days, the 'Brahmakalasha' sequence involved around 200 dancers and the lead cast, with music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Arvind Kashyap.
“We treated it like a real ceremony. Two hundred deepas glowed behind the dancers. The whole atmosphere was spiritual, almost otherworldly. I remember thinking, ‘This film will win.’ I could feel it,” he recalls.
Bhushan also choreographed the film’s love track featuring Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth — a contrast that brought emotional lightness to the mythic grandeur of 'Brahmakalasha'.
Reflecting on his journey, Bhushan says Kantara changed how he looks at cinema. “Commercial songs often go viral for reels, but Kantara had depth and culture. It connected dance with emotion. This is my big break, yes — but my goal remains the same: to stay sincere, and to give my best, no matter the language.”