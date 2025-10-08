Manisha Kandkur Interview: Cinema connects us all

Manisha didn’t come with years of acting school behind her; instead, she found her lessons through instinct and observation. “I believe acting is instinctive. You can learn the craft, but the feeling must come from within. I attended workshops in Bengaluru and trained at an acting school in Hyderabad, but my real learning took place on sets. Acting in front of the mirror, understanding emotions, and watching films, it’s a mix of everything. The best classroom is the set.”