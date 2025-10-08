Kichcha Sudeep unveils trailer for Yaarigu Helbedi, sets October release date

Kichcha Sudeep launched the official trailer of Yaarigu Helbedi, describing it as a “refreshing entertainer with heart and humor.” Directed by Shiva Ganesh, the film brings together comedy, friendship, and emotion in a way that feels grounded and youthful. The trailer, released on A2 Music’s official YouTube channel, has already created buzz for its colorful visuals and relatable tone. It teases a story rooted in small-town life, told with a modern touch that celebrates friendship, laughter, and everyday emotions.
Featuring Chethan Vicky, Chaithra J Achar, Appanna, and Ashwini Polepalli in lead roles, the film also stars Sharath Lohitashwa, Shabareesh Kabbinale, Chaithra Rao, MJ Shriram, and Karthik Soundaram in key parts. Together, the cast promises a lively mix of humor and chemistry, setting the stage for one of Kannada cinema’s most engaging releases this season.
Produced by Sunil Kumar and Harish Ammineni, with Ram Prakesh as executive producer, Yaarigu Helbedi boasts a strong technical team. David Anand Raj K handles cinematography, Deepak C S takes charge of editing, while Shashank Sheddhagiri and Udit Haritas compose the music. Mallikarjuna Swamy leads art direction, and Nithin Suddipalli designs the costumes, giving the film a vibrant and authentic look.
Set for a theatrical release on October 17, 2025, Yaarigu Helbedi is positioned as a feel-good Kannada entertainer that aims to connect with audiences across age groups.