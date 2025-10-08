Kichcha Sudeep unveils trailer for Yaarigu Helbedi, sets October release date

Kichcha Sudeep launched the official trailer of Yaarigu Helbedi, describing it as a “refreshing entertainer with heart and humor.” Directed by Shiva Ganesh, the film brings together comedy, friendship, and emotion in a way that feels grounded and youthful. The trailer, released on A2 Music’s official YouTube channel, has already created buzz for its colorful visuals and relatable tone. It teases a story rooted in small-town life, told with a modern touch that celebrates friendship, laughter, and everyday emotions.