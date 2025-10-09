Pramod to share screen with Akhil Akkineni in Lenin

“Lenin is almost like a launch for me in Telugu cinema,” Pramod explains. “Due to rain, the shoot was delayed, but we will resume on October 11. What excites me most is that I get to play a strong, nuanced character.” He credits his role in Ratnan Prapancha for drawing the attention of the makers. “A reel from the film caught their eye. They watched the full movie and then came to Bengaluru to narrate Lenin. I thought it was fantastic. In fact, I even turned down a role in Pushpa 2. I had a good part, but I wanted something more substantial to launch my journey properly. This role in Lenin is going to be ten times bigger than what I did in Salaar.”