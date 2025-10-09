Pramod to share screen with Akhil Akkineni in Lenin

Pramod, known for his performances right from his debut in Geetha Bangle Stores to Premier Padmini, has consistently impressed audiences. However, it is his work in Dhananjaya's Ratnan Prapancha, directed by Rohit Padaki, that captured widespread attention and set the stage for his entry into the Telugu film industry. The film showcased his versatility and drew the eyes of several directors beyond Karnataka.
While he earned the limelight with his short and impactful role in Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, where he played a crucial supporting role, it is his upcoming Telugu project Lenin that is being hailed as his real breakthrough. Written and directed by Murali Kishor, Pramod will share the screen with Akhil Akkineni in a parallel lead role. The makers have already released an early glimpse of the film. Produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, the film features music by S Thaman, editing by Navin Nooli, cinematography by Naveen Kumar, and production design by Avinash Kolla.
“Lenin is almost like a launch for me in Telugu cinema,” Pramod explains. “Due to rain, the shoot was delayed, but we will resume on October 11. What excites me most is that I get to play a strong, nuanced character.” He credits his role in Ratnan Prapancha for drawing the attention of the makers. “A reel from the film caught their eye. They watched the full movie and then came to Bengaluru to narrate Lenin. I thought it was fantastic. In fact, I even turned down a role in Pushpa 2. I had a good part, but I wanted something more substantial to launch my journey properly. This role in Lenin is going to be ten times bigger than what I did in Salaar.”
Set against the backdrop of 1980s cinema, Lenin is a period drama offering Pramod the opportunity to explore two distinct shades of his character. So far, he has completed 11 days of shooting, with roughly 30 more scheduled.
On making a mark as a hero in Telugu cinema, Pramod says, “Talent should be showcased everywhere and watched by everyone, irrespective of language or region. People will appreciate seeing us go places. When the team came searching for me, they felt I fit the role perfectly.”
Meanwhile, in Kannada cinema, Pramod has a project with producer Shruti Naidu slated to begin next year and is in talks with another major production house. Discussions with a few directors are also ongoing, with official announcements expected once the projects commence.