Adi Hari to compose for Viraat’s Hercules

Adding to the excitement is Adi Hari, son of celebrated music duo V Harikrishna and Vani Harikrishna, who steps in as the music director for the first time. Carrying forward his parents’ musical legacy, Adi Hari aims to bring a fresh soundscape to the film. Interestingly, Virat and Adi had earlier collaborated on the popular song 'Neena Modalu Neene Konne' from Kiss, which went on to clock millions of views. This is the first time Adi will be the solo composer for a film.