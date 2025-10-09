Adi Hari to compose for Viraat’s Hercules

Actor Viraat, who made his debut with Kiss (2019) directed by AP Arjun, and was last seen in Dinakar Thoogudeepa's directorial, Royal (2024), is gearing up for his third film, titled Hercules. An interesting title, which hints at an action drama, blending strength with emotion, much like the myth it draws from.
The project is now in its pre-production stage, and according to our source, Hercules brings together a team of fresh talents. Hercules is the directorial debut of Bhageeratha, who is a novelist and the creator of the well-received short film Ganga. His move into feature filmmaking explains a storyteller’s leap from pages and short frames to a larger cinematic canvas.
Adding to the excitement is Adi Hari, son of celebrated music duo V Harikrishna and Vani Harikrishna, who steps in as the music director for the first time. Carrying forward his parents’ musical legacy, Adi Hari aims to bring a fresh soundscape to the film. Interestingly, Virat and Adi had earlier collaborated on the popular song 'Neena Modalu Neene Konne' from Kiss, which went on to clock millions of views. This is the first time Adi will be the solo composer for a film.
Cinematography for the film will be handled by Karunakar, while the rest of the cast and technicians are being finalised.
According to sources, Hercules is set to go on floors in November. The team plans to unveil the first look soon, giving fans a glimpse into Virat’s new avatar.
With Viraat as the face of Hercules, Bhageeratha’s fresh direction, Adi Hari’s debut music, makers of Hercules hope to deliver a new-age entertainer with intensity, story, and style.