Kannada cinema to celebrate veteran SV Rajendra Singh Babu’s 50-year journey with a five-day event

The grand finale on October 27 will be a night of celebration and emotion. Before the formal felicitation, a fashion show will feature professional models performing to theme music from his most iconic songs. The evening will also see the release of two books, including one written by Gangadhar Modaliyar, and a documentary directed by Lingadevaru that captures Babu’s cinematic legacy. Under the guidance of music director Hamsalekha, his team will perform some of Babu’s memorable songs. The Chief Minister and other dignitaries are expected to attend the closing ceremony.