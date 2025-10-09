Kannada cinema to celebrate veteran SV Rajendra Singh Babu’s 50-year journey with a five-day event

A celebration unlike any other is set to light up Kannada cinema this October. Titled SVR 50, the five-day event will honour veteran filmmaker S V Rajendra Singh Babu, who marks 50 years behind the camera, a milestone very few Indian filmmakers have reached. The industry, united by admiration and nostalgia, is seto to come together to pay tribute to a storyteller whose films have defined eras and emotions.
At the event’s announcement, some of the biggest names in Kannada cinema, including Girish Kasaravalli, Nagathihalli Chandrashekar, P Sheshadri, Nanjundegowda, Vijayalakshmi Singh, Hamsalekha, Rockline Venkatesh, Gangadhar Modaliyar, Lingadevaru, and NRK Vishwanath, were in attendance. The gathering itself felt like a scene from one of Babu’s classic films — warm, reflective, and filled with mutual respect.
It was highlighted that very filmmakers in Indian cinema have sustained a creative streak for five decadesm, and even now, his passion for storytelling remains strong. Babu has two films ready for release, which is a clear sign of his enduring energy and curiosity for cinema.
The SVR 50 celebrations will open on October 23 at Kalavidara Sangha, Chamarajpet, and will be followed by four days of screenings featuring Babu’s national and state award-winning films. Each day will present two curated shows, offering audiences a chance to revisit his storytelling, emotion, and visual beauty.
The grand finale on October 27 will be a night of celebration and emotion. Before the formal felicitation, a fashion show will feature professional models performing to theme music from his most iconic songs. The evening will also see the release of two books, including one written by Gangadhar Modaliyar, and a documentary directed by Lingadevaru that captures Babu’s cinematic legacy. Under the guidance of music director Hamsalekha, his team will perform some of Babu’s memorable songs. The Chief Minister and other dignitaries are expected to attend the closing ceremony.
Girish Kasaravalli reflected on Babu’s contributions beyond the screen, mentioning his role in founding the Kannada Film Directors’ Association, leading the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, and continuing programs such as Belli Hejje and film festivals at Vidhana Soudha and Mysore Palace. “Babu did not just make films. He built platforms for cinema to grow,” said the filmmaker.
Speaking about Babu, his long-time friend and collaborator, Hamsalekha recalled their work on Mahakshatriya, noting how the song 'Ee Bhoomi Bannada Buguri' became so popular that it was included in the Class 7 Kannada syllabus. He also shared that his organisation, which honours achievers in Kannada cinema with gold medals, presented the first to Shivarajkumar, and the second will be awarded to Rajendra Singh Babu during this celebration.
As the industry prepares for the event, the sentiment is clear. Rajendra Singh Babu’s story is one of endurance, creativity, and lasting influence. His films have inspired filmmakers, touched generations, and become part of Kannada cinema’s living memory. When the lights dim at Ravindra Kalakshetra this October, they will rise again in the glow of a filmmaker who continues to dream through cinema.