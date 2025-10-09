‘Varnamaala’ from Gatha Vaibhava is a pleasant throwback to 90s film music

Sung by Chinmayi Sripaada and Anurag Kulkarni, ‘Varnamaala’ is a sweet romantic number, a pleasant throwback to the quintessential film music of the 90s where melody took prominence. The vintage quality is palpable all the more in its use of flute and a percussion style driven by simple tabla, dholak and dafli beats. Judah Sandhy has composed the song, and lyrics are by Krishna Kanth.