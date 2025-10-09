‘Varnamaala’ from Gatha Vaibhava is a pleasant throwback to 90s film music

Ashika Ranganath, whose last Telugu film appearance was in Naa Saami Ranga, will be headlining the upcoming romantic drama Gatha Vaibhava. The makers of the film launched their first single ‘Varnamaala’ at a grand ceremony attended by the primary cast and crew, in Hyderabad on Thursday.”
Sung by Chinmayi Sripaada and Anurag Kulkarni, ‘Varnamaala’ is a sweet romantic number, a pleasant throwback to the quintessential film music of the 90s where melody took prominence. The vintage quality is palpable all the more in its use of flute and a percussion style driven by simple tabla, dholak and dafli beats. Judah Sandhy has composed the song, and lyrics are by Krishna Kanth.
SS Dushyanth plays the male lead opposite Ashika. The first teaser of the film was unveiled a few days ago. The supporting cast of the film includes Sudha Belavadi, Kishen Bilagali, Krishna Hebbale, and Krishna Jorapur.
Gatha Vaibhava is directed by Simple Suni, who has also penned lyrics for some of the songs. While Suni is also credited as a writer, Pawan and Venki are co-credited for screenplay. The film promises to be an intense romantic drama, telling four interconnected stories spanning the past and present.
William J David is the cinematographer, and Ashik Kusugolli is the editor. Production design is co-helmed by Shivakumar, Ullas Hydur, and Raghu Mysore.
Produced by Deepak Thimmappa and Suni under Servegara Silver Screens and Suni Cinemas, Gatha Vaibhava is set to release theatrically on November 14. The film will be released both in Kannada and Telugu, and the makers released the new single in both language versions. The Kannada version has been rendered by Abhinandan Mahishale and Sunidhi Ganesh.
Ashika Ranganath’s upcoming projects include the much-anticipated Chiranjeevi film Vishwambhara, that is due to release in Summer 2026.