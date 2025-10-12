'Kantara: Chapter 1' joins Rs 500-crore club; sets new benchmark for Kannada cinema across India

BENGALURU: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has emerged as a box-office phenomenon, redefining the reach of Kannada cinema across India. Released on October 2, Kantara: Chapter 1 has already amassed over Rs 500 crore globally in its opening weekend.

Hombale Productions, which has backed the film, announced that the first week numbers (global box office) stand at Rs 509.25 crore. In India, the Hindi and Kannada versions have amassed over Rs 100 crore, with the Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions contributing Rs 64 crore, Rs 31.5 crore, and Rs 26.5 crore, respectively. Interestingly, the original Kantara (2022) concluded its lifetime run at Rs 450 crore.

“What truly matters is that audiences of all ages and backgrounds are coming to watch the film; we made this cinema for them, and if they enjoy it, that is the ultimate satisfaction for me as a technician and for the entire team,” says Rishab Shetty, who not only starred in the film but also directed the cultural phenomenon.

Commenting on the success of Kantara: Chapter 1, noted Tamil Nadu distributor and theatre owner Tiruppur Subramaniam says, “Non-Tamil films usually run only in multiplexes, and have limited reach beyond cities. But Kantara: Chapter 1 is an all-centre film and even single screens in villages are running housefull.”

Echoing his sentiment, Narayan Gowda, owner of the Veeresh Theatre in Bengaluru, says, “Family audiences are turning up in large numbers, and in four days, we earned Rs 60 lakh. We expect to hit the Rs 1-crore mark in eight days.”